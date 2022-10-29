Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo TAFE welcomes Federal Budget funding for free TAFE places

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated October 30 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 29 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Low socio-economic, regional and remote students to benefit from free TAFE places

The 2022-23 Federal Budget has seen a large investment in students with nearly half a million fee-free TAFE and community-based vocational education places to be made available over the next four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.