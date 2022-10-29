Low socio-economic, regional and remote students to benefit from free TAFE places

The 2022-23 Federal Budget has seen a large investment in students with nearly half a million fee-free TAFE and community-based vocational education places to be made available over the next four years.
It's expected 180,000 places will be delivered next year alone thanks to a $1 billion agreement between the federal, state and territory governments.
Student wellbeing will be at the forefront of this investment with $203.7 million being directed to tertiary institutions for improving mental health and wellbeing.
"Bendigo TAFE welcomes the Australian Government's commitment to 480,000 fee-free TAFE and community-based vocational education places over four years," Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain said.
"We are currently working to ensure our students have access to these places."
MORE NEWS
Low socio-economic, regional and remote students will be targeted with this investment as 20,000 additional university places will also be opened up in a one-off boost.
"This is yet another step forward in removing barriers into higher education and providing students with access to quality training for in-demand jobs," Ms Curtain said.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.