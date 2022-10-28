Bendigo Advertiser
Brethren rapid relief team creates thousands of sandbags for flood-hit Kerang

By Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 29 2022 - 5:26am, first published October 28 2022 - 10:30pm
A Brethren-owned sandbagging machine produced thousands of sandbags for flood-affected communities. Picture supplied

Rapid relief team (RRT) volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church have deployed their rapid sandbagging machine, partnering with local residents, the army, and emergency services, helping to deliver sandbags to the Kerang area in Victoria.

