Rapid relief team (RRT) volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church have deployed their rapid sandbagging machine, partnering with local residents, the army, and emergency services, helping to deliver sandbags to the Kerang area in Victoria.
Since October 15, RRT volunteers, alongside ADF personnel and local residents, have handed out more than 101,000 sandbags to support thousands of Victorian families in need.
RRT Operations Manager, Michael Dunn, said the RRT rallied a week ago, packed the sandbagging machine onto a semi-trailer, and alongside 10,000 sandbags, hit the road after helping Shepparton locals.
"We arrived in Kerang on October 17 and we haven't stopped since," he said.
"We've so far churned out 30,000 sandbags in this town alone.
"We cannot praise the efforts of the local residents and emergency services personnel enough - everyone has rolled up their sleeves and pitched in."
The RRT sandbagging machine allows the charity to rapidly support flood-affected communities, churning out thousands of sandbags to protect homes and businesses.
"The rapid sandbagger can usually produce up to one thousand bags per hour - or about two bags per second - depending on the sand quality we're using," he said.
"Our volunteers have been working around the clock to ensure local Victorians are able to best protect their homes and business during this devastating time.
"We are so thankful that we can provide just a small amount of help - we know every bit of assistance counts during times of need.
"We also want to acknowledge the local emergency services workers who have been working tirelessly for days - we're so grateful we can work hand in hand to ensure every local resident has a chance to save what they can."
So far this month, RRT volunteers have bagged and distributed over 118,000 sandbags to Aussie families, and served nearly 2500 hot meals to locals and emergency services personnel.
RRT will continue to serve communities across the state, with RRT volunteer boots on the ground in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, and Tasmania.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
