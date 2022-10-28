The Castlemaine State Festival's Youth Media Team will offer workshops, intensive courses and creative projects thanks to fresh funding.
Funds totalling $17,394 have been made available to the youth-based team through the state government's Living Local Fund.
The CSF Youth Media Team engages young people in the Castlemaine region through summer intensives, seasonal weekly workshops and creative/critical interventions in festival events.
Funding will help people secure training in essential digital and technical skills, reviewing, recording, and reporting as well as providing an upgrading the equipment.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said more than 400 projects across Victoria would receive Living Local Funds with $15 million available for suburban projects and another $5 million for the regions.
"We're doing what matters by investing in infrastructure that our local communities need to enjoy the services they deserve," she said.
"It's great to see so many new projects on the way that will help our regions - when we our regions do well, the whole of Victoria benefits."
