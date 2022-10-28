Mare's sentimental debut to lift Sells' spirits

MICK and Mel Sell will look to momentarily put a tough few weeks in general for Kyneton trainers behind them on Sunday with a sentimental first starter at Mornington.
Pay My Fees, by the European Group 1-winning sire Crackerjack King out of the Sells' former mare So Feesable, will make her much-anticipated debut in the 1100m maiden.
It will be a welcome pick-up for the stable, which has endured plenty of rough times since this month's extreme rainfall wiped out the training facilities at Kyneton racecourse.
The couple has relied on the good graces of fellow trainer Charles Cassar and others to continue their training operation, with the training track at Kyneton still expected to be out of action for some weeks.
Like many Kyneton trainers, they have been making regular trips to Ballarat to gallop their team of horses.
The debut of Pay My Fees has emerged as a bit of a silver lining to the Sells' stress in the aftermath of flooding at Kyneton.
The four-year-old mare's first start has been a long time coming but is proving to be a welcome distraction.
"She might be a little bit green on Sunday, but she's pretty smart," Mel Sell said.
"Her mother won two for us and was second six times and was very speedy. She got up to 2400m, but she won over 1000m at her second race start.
"She was very quick from the gates, but only a little thing. She had a lot of ability and ran fourth on Melbourne Cup day in her first prep.
"She won at Cranbourne night races. She was pretty smart."
So Feesable's race career was sadly cut short after only 16 starts following a bout of pleurisy in 2016.
"We took her to Sale and she ran well, but she didn't finish off the way we thought she normally would," Sell said.
"She came home and had pleurisy and had travel sickness.
"We had to have the two operations to save her life."
The now 12-year-old mare has since produced three foals, with Pay My Fees the first to make it to the racetrack.
"The other one is only a yearling and then there is a foal on the ground," Sell said.
"She's been a long time coming. We've been waiting and waiting.
"She (Pay My Fees) looks enormous, but she will probably be pretty green."
The newcomer finished fourth in her recent jump-out at St Arnaud and will be one of two runners for the stable at Mornington to be ridden by Madison Lloyd.
She will be joined by Magnum Bullet, who will contest a benchmark 64 over 1200m.
The five-year-old Magnus gelding is coming off a second over 1200m at Mornington, which followed an awkward first-up effort at Moonee Valley in late September.
Sell is expecting the usual 'tough' and 'honest' effort from Magnum Bullet, a winner of four of 22 starts and placed four times.
"You put him in these types of grades and he is always right there," she said.
"And Lovin' Laughs should be hard to beat on Monday at Ballarat on Monday.
"He was entered at Flemington on Tuesday, but he's in a (benchmark) 64 and has won on the synthetic and with Madi Lloyd on him.
"His last run at Sale should have topped him off nicely."
Twenty-one-year-old Lloyd is in brilliant form, with three wins from her last five rides (before Friday night's meeting at The Valley), including a winner for Benalla trainer Russell Osborne on Bendigo Cup day aboard Noble Nightowl.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.