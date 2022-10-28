Ambulance response performance has stabilised across central Victoria despite paramedics facing their busiest winter on record.
Demand for ambulance services remained at record levels in the Loddon Mallee region for the first quarter of 2022/23 due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the community.
"July to September was our busiest first quarter on record, and the second busiest quarter ever," Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee regional director Trevor Weston said.
"Our paramedics and first responders have continued to work tirelessly to keep delivering world class care to our communities."
In the Greater Bendigo local government area (LGA), there was a 19.8 per cent increase in Code 1 caseload from the same time last year.
Paramedics attended 65.1 per cent of Code 1 patients in the Greater Bendigo within 15 minutes - compared with 64.6 per cent in the previous quarter.
The average response time to Code 1 patients was 15 minutes and 37 seconds - an improvement from 15 minutes and 40 seconds in the previous quarter.
Response times were faster in the Bendigo major population centre, with paramedics reaching 70.5 per cent of Code 1 patients within 15 minutes - the same as the previous quarter.
The average response time to Code 1 patients was 14 minutes and 35 seconds.
Mr Weston said before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambulance Victoria recorded its best response performance of 83.9 per cent of Code 1 cases responded to within 15 minutes.
"We're working hard to relieve pressure across the health system with more paramedics on the road, more resources at 14 hospitals state-wide to help offload patients faster and our MATS crews providing high quality care to less-urgent cases," he said.
"In their first year of operation, MATS crews attended a total of 28,144 cases state-wide. This includes 1,066 cases in the Greater Bendigo LGA.
"That is a lot of time saved for other paramedic crews to respond to the most critically ill patients, so it's good to see these dedicated crews making a real difference."
MATS crews started in Melbourne on September 20 last year and in regional Victoria on November 15. A further eight additional MATS crews were added to help meet record demand this year.
Mr Weston said to help meet record demand, Ambulance Victoria recruited 700 paramedics in 2021 - its single largest annual recruitment ever.
"Our record recruiting continues in 2022, with 567 new recruits already joining our ranks so far this year, which includes 44 more paramedics across the Loddon Mallee region," he said.
"Meanwhile, the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED) continues to help us avoid unnecessary trips to our busy hospitals and treat thousands of patients safely in their own homes."
From July to September, 7690 people were referred by Ambulance Victoria crews to the VVED with 76 per cent not requiring transport to hospital.
Ambulance Victoria Clinical Operations executive director Anthony Carlyon said crews remained busy, attending 1800 to 2000 cases a day, and continue to ask the community to help us by saving Triple Zero (000) for emergencies.
"From July to September, 39,627 callers to Triple Zero (000) did not need an emergency ambulance and were instead connected by paramedics and nurses in our Secondary Triage team to more appropriate care," he said.
"That results in 500 or more cases every day being safely matched to services that better suit their needs while also avoiding emergency dispatch."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
