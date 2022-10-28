Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo paramedics 'work tirelessly' through busiest winter on record

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
October 28 2022
Inglewood ambulance community officers Emma Webb and Fi Rooke. Picture by Darren Howe

Ambulance response performance has stabilised across central Victoria despite paramedics facing their busiest winter on record.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

