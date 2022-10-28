Rochester's VICSES and CFA facilities will be rebuilt after being damaged in the recent floods.
The state government announced the units will receive $8 million to provide volunteers with permanent, new home bases.
"We said we would stand by our flood-affected communities every step of the way in rebuilding - these unit rebuilds are one part of that journey," Premier Daniel Andrews said.
"Rochester's volunteers are the lifeblood of the community, they deserve to have new facilities that help them continue their incredible work and attract more more people to a rewarding experience as a volunteer."
It is unclear what the new stations will look like or where they will be located, however "scoping works" are underway with the SES, CFA and community.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jaclyn Symes, said the new facilities were expected to "meet the growing demands of the Rochester community" with female-friendly changerooms and showers, training rooms and space for current and future vehicles.
"Rochester's VICSES and CFA volunteers have put everything on the line to defend their community's homes, at the expense of their own home base," she said.
"We're helping them build back better and have facilities that reflect the amazing work volunteers have done to respond to this emergency and keep Rochester safe."
According to the state government, VICSES has received more than 8000 requests for assistance since October 12, with Rochester one of the busiest areas for rescues and building damage.
Other volunteer rescue groups across the state have also received state government money, from a $14 million grants program.
Echuca Moama Search and Rescue received about $115,000 to upgrade rescue equipment, while Shepparton received $92,000 to improve their base.
Wycheproof and Bendigo SES units received more than $77,000 each, which will be used to buy a new Toyota Hilux each.
Axedale's CFA brigade will use $214,000 for a new light tanker and Swan Hill, Nagambie, Gannawarra and Euroa CFA brigades will also spend money on vehicles and tankers.
"As we've seen already with the floods across Victoria, it's going to be another busy season for our emergency service volunteers, that's why we're chipping in to help them get the equipment they need to keep Victorians safe," Ms Symes said.
"These grants have been going strong since they were first set up more than twenty years ago, communities will continue to proudly contribute to local fundraising efforts, but we want to help reduce that task and demonstrate that we'll always support our selfless volunteers."
