Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo East Greens candidate Michael Tolhurst launches campaign

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 30 2022 - 3:29am, first published October 29 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo and Mt Alexander Greens gather at the party's new View Point office for Michael Tolhurst's East Bendigo electorate campaign launch. Photo by Brendan McCarthy

A small group of central Victoria's 130-odd Greens members gathered at the party's View Point office on Friday for the campaign launch of Bendigo East candidate Michael Tolhurst's election campaign

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.