A small group of central Victoria's 130-odd Greens members gathered at the party's View Point office on Friday for the campaign launch of Bendigo East candidate Michael Tolhurst's election campaign
Mr Tolhurst and upper house hopeful Cate Sinclair were joined by around 15 members and volunteers at the party base, opposite the Alexandra Fountain, as they prepare to contest the November 26 state election.
In a short speech, the young civil engineer and water expert said it was exciting to be part of the Greens movement and "grassroots democracy."
Mr Tolhurst's two daughters were among several toddlers at the launch.
Despite the odds stacked against him in the safe Labor seat, Mr Tolhurst decided to run because of his belief in the importance of the election and what the Greens stood for.
He said "the more people vote Greens, the more pressure we can put on the government for real change".
"We have the solutions already and what we need is social and political change," he said.
In addition to taking "real action on climate change", tackling the housing crisis, protecting the environment and making healthcare more accessible, Mr Tolhurst cited the importance of the Greens' recently announced plan to provide "truly free and high quality education" as a key goal.
The policy involves investing $1.46 billion more over five years into Victoria's public schools and pushing for increased federal government funding to fully meet the Gonski standards, removing out-of-pocket school expenses and campaigning for an independent school building authority to deliver funding.
While Mr Tolhurst will take part in a Bendigo Sustainability Group forum on November 17, Northern Victoria Region candidate Cate Sinclair is heading to Benambra and Mildura in coming days for campaign events.
Dr Sinclair said in travelling the large electorate she was encountering more awareness of environmental issues and a desire for change from the two-party system and for increased transparency.
Health was also a significant issue.
"Throughout northern Victoria people are saying they just can't see a GP," the occupational therapist and health researcher said.
On climate change, state Labor's target of 95 per cent renewables by 2035 was "getting closer" to the Greens' 100 per cent by 2030 policy.
"But we still believe there should be stronger action to avoid a tipping point, which is what we're hearing internationally as well," Dr Sinclair said.
A key point of difference between the two parties' energy policies was that the Greens, if they secured the balance of power, would stop further coal and gas extraction or "certainly any further subsidisation" of it.
On the national agenda, the former federal Greens candidate described the federal budget handed down on Tuesday as "disappointing" because it didn't support people living in poverty.
"There was a general focus on wellbeing but there are still people being significantly left behind," she said. "People on Newstart, disability support payments and the pension are hardly surviving".
But inside the Greens' headquarters the mood in the election lead-up was positive.
"Following the federal election there's a real sense of change and hope," Dr Sinclair said.
