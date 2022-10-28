Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Greater Bendigo records 197 new COVID-19 cases | October 28, 2022

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses Kylie Maddern and Kate Burton at the COVID-19 testing clinic at Bendigo Marketplace in May 2020. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Greater Bendigo has recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.