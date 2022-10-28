Greater Bendigo has recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 29 cases in the 24 hours leading up to October 27.
There are now 183 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 48 during the week and eight in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 29 COVID cases in seven days and one in a day, while Central Goldfields added 13 and zero new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 27 during the week and four since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 10 and one respectively.
Buloke did not record any cases in the last week, while Loddon added five in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were up 24.7 per cent on last week as it recorded 8537.
There are now 7525 active cases across the state.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was also up by 20.3 per cent to 172, with seven of those in intensive care.
Sadly, there was an average of seven COVID-related deaths recorded each day over the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
