Caleb Logan takes out VWFL best and fairest

Bendigo's Caleb Logan has capped off the 2022 Victorian Wheelchair Football League season by taking out the competition's most prestigious accolade.
On Thursday night Logan was named as the Robert Rose VWFL best and fairest recipient in what was a nail-biting vote count.
In the final round of the tally, Logan who plays for Essendon, was tied on 21 votes with St Kilda captain Ryan Smith.
During that round Essendon had an impressive 77-point win over the Saints, which paved the way for Logan to receive the three votes and take out the medal.
"It all came as a bit of a surprise," Logan said
"I knew I was going to be up there in the count, but I really wasn't sure if it was going to be enough to win it."
Logan's year has gone from strength to strength with several personal and team achievements.
He finished the season as the leading scorer with a record 115 goals, up from the previous benchmark of 31.
He was also awarded the EFC's Louis Rowe Medal as the player who "demonstrated composure, a selfless attitude, implausible leadership and willpower consistently throughout the season".
Logan and Essendon fell short in their campaign to secure the club's first VWFL premiership in September when beaten by Richmond by 30 points.
Tigers prevailed 17.8 (110) over 12.8 (80), handing the Bombers their third-consecutive grand final defeat following previous losses to Collingwood in 2021 and St Kilda in 2020.
To top it all off Logan was named as a member of the Victorian (A) squad that will compete at next month's Toyota National Wheelchair Championships.
The event will be held at the Diamond Valley Sports and Fitness Centre and will be hosted by Disability Sports Australia in conjunction with the AFL.
Victoria will have two teams take part in the tournament and will be looking to take home the trophy for the first time.
The goal for the tournament is to provide the country's top wheelchair footballers with the chance to represent their home state and territory while competing against the best.
Victoria has never won nationals and will be in with a strong chance this year as there will be two teams in the mix that will go up against squads from Western Australia, Queensland and New South who are making their debuts, in addition to Tasmania and South Australia.
There's around four weeks left before it gets underway which Logan plans to utilise with plenty of time on court preparing to go all the way with his home state.
