Caleb Logan takes out VWFL best and fairest

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:30am
Caleb Logan has polished off a strong season with Essendon in the VWFL by taking out the league best and fairest medal. Picture by B. McCarthy

Bendigo's Caleb Logan has capped off the 2022 Victorian Wheelchair Football League season by taking out the competition's most prestigious accolade.

