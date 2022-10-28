Four central Victoria health organisations have taken a share of state government funding.
Dhelkaya Health (which includes Castlemaine Health), Maldon Hospital and CHIRP Community Health received just over $1.2 million while Bendigo Community Health Services received just over $357,000.
Dingee Bush Nursing Centre received $8700, and Carshalton House, a residential care home operated by Bendigo Health, received just under $317,000.
Bendigo Health deputy director of nursing Ruth Ward said the money would go towards increasing the size of rooms at Carshalton House, located at Golden Square.
"The main feature of the funding is to allow residents of Carshalton House to age in place," she said.
"At the moment when care needs increase, residents are moved to different facilities. This will allow them to stay at Carshalton House and us to care for them throughout their whole life.
"At the moment the plans are with architects to see how we can get the most out of the roof size."
MORE NEWS:
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said 128 projects would share in more than $70 million in funding, with at least one project in each local government area across regional Victoria.
The money comes from the state government's Regional Health Infrastructure Fund.
"This is funding hospitals can apply for, aged care providers, Aboriginal controlled health organisations, community health, and bush nursing homes," Ms Allan said.
Ms Allan said money from the fund has been used for buying equipment and refurbishing spaces.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.