Endangered animals are not all cuddly and conventionally cute. Some are unknown or worse - actively disliked.
The Lord Howe Island (LHI) stick insect is one such creature but scientists hope that perceptions could be changed if the public knew about their heart-shaped foot pads or amazing skills like reproducing without males.
A study led by UniSA conservation psychologist Dr Elissa Pearson has demonstrated the role species recognition and likeability plays for endangered animals, with Australians sadly ignorant of many of these precious creatures.
Alongside Zoos Victoria and Edith Cowan University colleagues, UniSA researchers polled more than 300 zoo visitors to test their awareness of some species at risk of extinction over the next decade and the results were disappointing for conservationists.
"More than 90 per cent of those surveyed did not recognise six of the seven species; the exception being the Tasmanian devil," Dr Pearson said.
READ MORE:
The other species were the Leadbeater's possum, eastern barred bandicoot, helmeted honeyeater, southern corroboree frog, orange-bellied parrot and the LHI stick insect.
The paper now published in the Journal for Nature Conservation outlines a clear link between species recognition, likeability and conservation support, showing that members of the public are far more inclined to donate toward conserving iconic Australian animals like koalas, kangaroos and wombats, despite these not being endangered.
"There are huge gaps in community knowledge regarding native Australian wildlife, with less than eight per cent of people able to correctly name six of seven endangered species when shown photographs," Dr Pearson said.
"Apart from the likeability factor, our study showed that being able to recognise species increased people's willingness to support their conservation, so that is a starting point we need to address.
"Apart from the Tasmanian devil, which 86 per cent of people recognised, the level of familiarity and knowledge of our vulnerable species is limited.
"Misidentification is also common, particularly the eastern barred bandicoot which is often mistaken for a bilby."
The love for cuddly icons like the koala and kangaroo also reflects the preference humans have for animals most similar to ourselves, with mammals favoured for protection over other species regardless of their endangered status.
The helmeted honeyeater, southern corroboree frog and LHI stick insect were consistently the least liked species with the endangered insect fighting an uphill battle (with its heart-shaped feet) for support.
READ MORE:
The majority of people surveyed, 85-per-cent of people, said they disliked the species and Dr Pearson wants to see some marketing initiatives to change that negative perception.
"The LHI stick insect has some exceptional qualities, such as their resilience and survival against all odds and their tendency to form large social groups during the day," she said.
"If people knew these facts the likeability factor would likely shoot up."
Researchers will continue the fight for these species, with Australia's worrying status as fourth-worst worldwide for species extinctions and third-worst for critically endangered animals.
The federal budget has also responded to this status with a $224 million allocation to help save threatened species.
To find out more about Australia's endangered species including frogs, a species of bat, several types of native mice and pygmy possums, visit zoo.org.au/fighting-extinction/local-threatened-species/
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.