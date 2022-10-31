Bendigo Advertiser
Be.Bendigo welcomes federal budget training, childcare and housing initiatives

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:43am, first published 12:30am
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert is positive about the federal budget and the region's prospects. Picture by Bill Conroy

Bendigo's Chamber of Commerce has given the federal budget a cautious thumbs up, hopeful that its promised 480,000 extra fee-free TAFE places, increased childcare subsidies and major housing push would help address skills shortages in the region.

