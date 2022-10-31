Bendigo's Chamber of Commerce has given the federal budget a cautious thumbs up, hopeful that its promised 480,000 extra fee-free TAFE places, increased childcare subsidies and major housing push would help address skills shortages in the region.
"A shortage of people with professional and specialist technical skills in the local workforce has had a disproportionate impact on regional businesses and communities," Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said.
"These shortages have been amplified by the impact of COVID on migration and hold-ups in the processing of visas that have prevented skilled migration from helping to fill the void.
"So these moves which will encourage people to upgrade or obtain new vocational skills are very welcome."
The "aspirational" plan to alleviate the national housing squeeze with a million new homes by 2030, built under a 'housing accord' with states, local governments, investors and industry, could also help address local development problems.
"[Accommodation] has been identified as a significant constraint in Bendigo, and it's certainly hoped that an appropriate portion of this funding will be committed to addressing the issue in regional areas," Mr Herbert said.
However, he said an expectation better childcare subsidies would see more women back in the workforce locally was tempered by a lack of adequate childcare in many areas, particularly the region's smaller towns.
Of serious concern to Be.Bendigo was the continuing high inflation rate and the Reserve Bank's consequent interest rate increases and "most alarming" were the budget's projected dramatic increases in electricity and gas prices over the next two years, which would be "problematic for both businesses and consumers".
Mr Herbert encouraged business operators and community members alike to investigate the option of generating their own solar power, "an increasingly viable option for businesses, as well as consumers" and to use government-run power plan comparison tools, such as compare.energy.vic.gov.au to ensure they were getting the best deal.
Despite the challenges, the chamber's CEO was upbeat, referring to the local economy's bounce-back from COVID-19 and the range of events, including the Commonwealth Games, providing stimulus for hospitality and "the visitor economy".
"With significant announcements made, planning is now underway for construction and infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2026, which will provide more opportunities locally, and these federal government initiatives will support our local aspirations," Mr Herbert said.
