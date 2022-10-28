Fingers crossed the Emu Valley Cricket Association season can finally begin

SHOULD the weather permit it, the Emu Valley Cricket Association season will finally hit off on Saturday with a round headlined by the clash between Spring Gully and reigning premier Emu Creek.
Saturday is the fourth scheduled week of the EVCA season, but as yet there still hasn't been a ball bowled because of wet weather.
The first two rounds of the season were fixtured as a one-day game (round one) and two-day game (round two), with Saturday's round three contests slated as a two-dayer.
Should play go ahead on Saturday it will be the first time a two-day game has been played in the EVCA since the 2019-20 season.
Saturday's games:
Spring Gully v Emu Creek.
Axe Creek v United.
West Bendigo v Mandurang.
Marong v Sedgwick.
California Gully bye.
Meanwhile, all Bendigo District Cricket Association games on turf and hard wickets have been called off this weekend due to wet weather.
The BDCA board made the decision on Thursday, further delaying the start of the season into November as curators and ground staff continue to face a frustrating battle to get pitches and ovals ready for play.
