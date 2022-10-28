LAWN BOWLS: Moama and Inglewood back in action after two-week hiatus

BOTH Moama and Inglewood will return to the greens for the first time in 21 days when round four of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season is played on Saturday.
After Moama and Inglewood both played in round one, round two the following week was a washout, before their game against each other at Inglewood last week was unable to go ahead due to the flooding situation in Echuca-Moama.
"Last week there was a lot of roads closed, so it was going to be really hard to get to Inglewood, but it was more precaution that we didn't play because we didn't quite know where we were at regarding the floods in terms of having members impacted," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said on Friday.
"Thankfully, there weren't a lot of members impacted, but unfortunately there were a few, so it was more around safety that we didn't play last week."
Moama returns for what is the match of the round when it hosts big improvers Bendigo.
"Bendigo has got off to a flyer; we've got the home green advantage and, hopefully, we can make it count," Anderson said.
"We might be a bit rusty after having a couple of weeks off, but we've been training hard, so, hopefully, we can get out of the blocks quickly and get the result."
While they have only played a combined three games, both Bendigo (two wins) and Moama (one win) are undefeated.
Saturday's division one games - Eaglehawk v Marong, South Bendigo v Castlemaine, Moama v Bendigo, Inglewood v Bendigo East, Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields state fours for both men and women that had been scheduled to be played on Sunday at Woodbury has now been shifted to the carpet green at Kangaroo Flat.
