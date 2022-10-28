Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Moama and Inglewood back in action after two-week hiatus

Luke West
By Luke West
October 28 2022
BOTH Moama and Inglewood will return to the greens for the first time in 21 days when round four of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season is played on Saturday.

