Upper house member for Western Victoria Region Jaala Pulford is the latest Victorian government minister to announce they will leave politics in the lead-up to the November election.
Ms Pulford, who lives in Ballarat, is currently the minister for employment, innovation, medical research, the digital economy, small business, and resources.
She is the fifth minister to announce their departure at the end of this term of government, although former deputy premier and former education minister James Merlino, and former health minister Martin Foley, police minister Lisa Neville and sports minister Martin Pakula have already resigned their ministries after announcing in June they would leave parliament after the election.
Elected to Parliament in 2006, Ms Pulford was the first female agricultural minister when Labor came to government in 2014 and over a more than 15-year career has held resources, fishing and boating, roads, and regional development portfolios. From 2014 to 2018 she was the Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.
In a statement released on Friday, in which she said it was time to make way for the next generation, Ms Pulford gave an emotional account of her "rewarding journey in politics", referring to the members of the public she met and worked with as the highlight of her career.
"There have been droughts, fires, floods, storms and economic shocks, but throughout it communities stood together, embraced change and grew stronger," she said. "Ten million sheep were tagged, and 10 million fish were stocked. Puppies are no longer farmed but medicinal cannabis is.
"Small businesses weathered the shock of a generation. They looked after their people and their communities. Their efforts saved lives. New businesses started and others changed. Our technology and resources sectors boomed."
The member for Bendigo East, Jacinta Allan, who the Premier has put forward as his choice to replace Mr Merlino as deputy leader, acknowledged her colleague's achievements in a tweet on Friday.
"Jaala, you have been a phenomenal representative of your community, regional Victoria, of women, of families, of people seeking a fairer more inclusive community," she wrote. "And didn't we have some fun along the way. Proud to have worked with you on this journey my friend."
In her statement Ms Pulford thanked the ALP and trade union movement and former premiers Steve Bracks and John Brumby as well as Premier Daniel Andrews.
"To work with him has been a master class in visionary leadership and service," she said of the Premier.
Mr Andrews described Ms Pulford as a deeply compassionate person and "devoted advocate for working people" whose achievements in government had been outstanding.
"Jaala has always done her best to make sure regional Victorians enjoyed the same quality of life as those in the city. In particular, fast tracking better internet speeds and mobile services," he said.
Among his senior minister's notable achievements, the Premier said, was her role in striking a deal with Moderna to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Victoria and securing a $35 million package to fight cancer in kids.
Ms Pulford's own daughter, Sinead, passed away from cancer, aged 13, in 2014.
