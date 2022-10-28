HDFNL: Triple Storm premiership player Jake Hall heads North Bendigo recruiting

TRIPLE Strathfieldsaye premiership player Jake Hall is among six new recruits North Bendigo has landed as it looks to rebound from its surprise week one finals exit in the Heathcote District league this year.
The versatile Hall played in the Storm's 2014, 2015 and 2017 Bendigo league premiership teams, while also playing 14 senior games this year.
"You always want to add that class player, but also someone who has been part of successful sides and knows what it takes, which Jake does," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We thought we lacked a bit of midfield talent and depth this year; we just didn't bat deep enough through there and we think Jake will certainly help us in there.
"We've recruited him to play in our midfield."
Also slotting into the midfield for the Bulldogs will be Ben Knight, who is returning to Atkins Street following two seasons playing with Boort in the North Central league.
"We want as many blokes to be able to go through the middle as we can," Bennett said.
"We know Ben attacks the footy and contest really hard and he has probably got himself into the best condition he has for a long time.
"He is doing a bit of boxing and has had a couple of bouts, so we're excited to have him back."
Also back at Atkins Street and a club where he has a strong family connection is Billy Robertson from Sandhurst.
"Billy gives us some really good flexibility; he will go through the wing, midfield and forward, but can also roll back and play in defence and use his kicking skills off half back if needed," Bennett said.
"But we see him primarily playing through the midfield.
"Lachie Furness from South Bendigo is another player we've added who can go through the midfield, but also go forward and be dangerous inside 50."
Also joining the Bulldogs from Sandhurst is Layton Ross - a player who caught the eye of Bennett during his stint as a Dragons' assistant coach in 2021.
"Layton will play off a half-back flank for us. I really like the way he sets up behind the footy in that he knows when to defend, but also when to back himself and take those intercept marks," Bennett said.
"He uses the footy well out of the back half."
Pat Bogers from Boort is also headed to North Bendigo, which was knocked out of the premiership race this year in an upset by White Hills in the elimination final when beaten by 16 points.
At this stage key position swingman Shane Harris has indicated he is retiring, while Melbourne-based defender Sam Demeo is weighing up whether he will play on with the Bulldogs next season.
North Bendigo will kick off its pre-season training on Monday, November 21.
