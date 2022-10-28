BFNL: Eaglehawk unveils key tall Dalgleish as new signing for 2023 season

AFTER more than 100 games with Montmorency and stints in the VFL with Coburg and the Northern Knights in the NAB League, Connor Dalgleish is headed to Eaglehawk for the 2023 Bendigo league season.
Eaglehawk has this week signed Dalgleish, who will provide the Hawks with both a ruck and key back option as they push for a return to the finals after finishing seventh this year.
Dalgleish, 26, was a vice-captain of Montorency in the Northern league this year.
"He's a good size and has a good footy resume behind him and ticks one of the boxes we need to coming into the new season," Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said on Friday.
"He's a key position player who can play in the ruck or down back.
"He's played over 100 games at Montmorency and been their vice-captain the past couple of years, so he brings that experience and leadership to the group, which we're really excited by."
The Hawks will have a new captain next season with forward Shaun Knott a departure from Canterbury Park.
"Knotty is going to stay down in Melbourne. He's around 32-33 years-old now and the travel has just got to him, so he finishes up with our well wishes," Matheson said.
"He has given the club a lot over a period of time, but has just found the travel a bit tough over the past 12 months or so."
Knott has played five seasons at Eaglehawk - the first in 2016 - and kicked 101 goals for the club, while playing in the 2018 premiership team.
The Hawks will begin pre-season training on Monday, November 14.
Meanwhile, former Maryborough forward Stewart Crameri is pulling the boots back on next year in the Ballarat league.
Crameri has signed with North Ballarat where he will reunite with Roosters coach Brendan McCartney.
McCartney previously coached Crameri at the Western Bulldogs and was also an assistant at Essendon during Crameri's time at the Bombers.
