More mature Station One emerges at Ballarat Synthetic

KYNETON trainer Liam Howley could almost feel a bit of weight lifting off his shoulders after Station One broke a nearly 12-month win drought at Ballarat Synthetic on Thursday.
Howley has a high opinion of his four-year-old staying gelding, who burst onto the scene with an impressive win on debut over the mile at Cranbourne last October.
It was a convincing enough effort for the Group 1-winning trainer to send Station One straight to Flemington where he finished in the back half of the field in a Listed three-year-old race on Melbourne Cup day.
But despite plenty of initial promise, Station One had struggled to put it all together before this week, with just a pair of placings to show from the seven starts in between his wins.
Second-up at Ballarat, the son of Toronado and Alittle Loose went some ways to justifying Howley's early faith by producing a dominant three-length win over 2100m.
After a keen early battle with Couldbefamous, Jason Maskiell found the lead on Station One on leaving the straight for the first time and from there they were never headed.
Howley hopes a composed victory is a pointer to a much more mature horse.
"It was great to see him go and do it. He's been working really well. Full credit to my team at home, he's taken a lot of work from the vets," he said.
"All the way along he has been a slow maturer, but full credit to him.
"I've always said right from day one, he's a real natural stayer, but he's going to take time.
"Hopefully, what we saw today (Thursday) is he really settled in the run.
"I think he's probably been guilty of just trying to get it over and done way too quick and it's just taken that turn of foot away from him, whereas today he looked like he settled nicely.
"I'll certainly be interested in what Jase (Maskiell) has got to say about him, but when he asked the question, there was a bit more there today, which probably hasn't been there his last couple of runs.
"He's always had a real competitive edge to him, which, I was probably disappointed that he wasn't showing last preparation.
"But it looks to be back and that was a good kick-off point."
While his two wins have come over 1600m and 2100m, Howley felt Station One would eventually be best suited over a mile and a half.
"He's got a big tank and covers the ground really well and when he settles, anything is possible," he said.
Meanwhile, Howley expressed full comfort with his decision to bypass this weekend's Group 1 Victoria Derby with Virtuous Circle and instead send the talented colt to the spelling paddock following his second placing behind Berkeley Square in last Saturday's Group 2 Vase at Moonee Valley.
The son of Almanzor and She Is Stryking charged home to finish within a length of the winner after being near last at the 800m.
While it was viewed as the ideal Derby trial, Howley was quick to rule out a tilt at the Group 1 in the belief it was in everyone's best interest to preserve the colt for an autumn campaign.
"I never had the derby as a firm objective for the prep. Physically, I've always felt he's probably six months away from seeing the best of him," he said.
"We've spaced his runs to look after him and I've said to the owners, 'he really needs to wow me in order to be getting it done and going on to a derby'.
"It's a long way up that Flemington straight if you're not firing on all cylinders and I wanted to make sure we looked after him first and foremost."
The autumn options look plentiful for Virtuous Circle, who has now scored back-to-back placings at Group 2 level and has won two of five starts early in his career.
"What he has shown is that he has got a lot of natural speed - that bit of brilliance we all talk about," Howley said.
"So, we are going to dream big at this stage and think about something like the Australian Guineas early in the (autumn) prep and then build to something. Maybe the Randwick Guineas or the Rosehill Guineas at 2000m might be the targets in the autumn.
"And then, if all is going well, we'll think about a derby."
