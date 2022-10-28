This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Public and road access to the Lake Eppalock spillway is closed off due to extensive damage from recent flooding.
Spillway Road and Knowsley-Eppalock Road have already been closed to traffic by the City of Greater Bendigo, and Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) will close access to the Lake Eppalock spillway reserve from October 28.
The closure will include making the area inaccessible to pedestrians.
The decision was made after GMW inspected the area on Wednesday and found extensive damage to roads, park and recreation areas, and riverbanks in the spillway reserve area.
GMW Incident & Recovery general manager Daniel Irwin said the area would be closed until further notice.
"There is a significant amount of damage from flooding in the spillway reserve area, so we need to close it to ensure public safety," he said.
"We are now preparing to begin large scale clean-up works at the spillway reserve as part of our flood recovery.
"Damage from flooding has also pushed a significant amount of debris, rock and earthen material into the Campaspe River below Lake Eppalock's outlet system, which we are currently working to rectify."
GMW has established a dedicated Flood Incident and Recovery team, which is currently identifying flood-impacted assets and reviewing what repair works will need to be undertaken.
Further information will be made available at GMW's website in the coming weeks at gmwater.com.au/flood-recovery
For more information, phone GMW on 1800 013 357.
A FLOOD warning from the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the Murray River at Echuca could stay above major flood levels for another 10 days.
Issued at 4pm on Thursday, the Bureau warning says the Murray River at Echuca peaked at 94.98 metres AHD around 11.45 pm Wednesday.
Currently, the level is at 94.95 metres AHD and falling slowly but the Bureau warned flood levels could stay above the major flood level of 94.40 metres AHD until November 5 or 6.
Read more:
The major flooding in Echuca has been caused by floodwaters from the Campaspe and Goulburn rivers combining with flows in the Murray River at Echuca and Moama.
River levels are higher that the October, 1993, and November, 1975, when levels reached 94.77 metres AHD and 94.80 metres AHD respectively.
The renewed flooding on the Campaspe River at Rochester is receding after peaking at 112.51 metres AHD at 3am on Wednesday.
At 4pm on Thursday the flood level was at 111.16 metres AHD and falling.
Rochester flood levels are expected to stay about 113 metres AHD through Friday.
Moderate flooding continues along the Loddon River between Loddon Weir and Kerang.
Downstream at Loddon Weir was measuring 6.21 metres on Thursday afternoon while the Murray Valley Highway Bridge at Kerang was at 77.66 metres AHD and falling slowly.
Moderate flood levels of 77.5 metres AHD will remain at the Murray Valley Highway Bridge throughout Friday.
Renewed river rises remain possible along the Loddon River upstream of Laanecoorie including Newstead and Bet Bet along the Bet Bet Creek.
Charlton saw the Avoca River peak on Wednesday night at 5.38 metres with levels at 5.05 metres on Thursday afternoon.
Flood levels will stay above four metres into the weekend.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.