Weekend cricket teams - Emu Valley Cricket Association

Division 1 (vs. United)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Ash Dixon, Xavier Hand, Blake Hodgskiss, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Manish Negi, Parminder Singh, Mark Smith, Jakk Trenfield, Jesse Trenfield
Division 2 (vs. United)
Ben Ross (c), Connor Bulger, Anton Davies, Daniel Dixon, Wayne Hodgskiss, James O'Bryen, Ranjit Singh, Jack Towers, Brett Waterman, Lachlan Watts, Khushdeep Randhwa
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. United)
Craig Pettersen (c), Vailen Hickman, Mitchell Lawrence, Ayden Lee, Dylan Lee, Connar Lever, Daniel Ludwig, Michael Morton, Cameron Power
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Bryan Coghlan (c), Andrew Sharpe, Nino Renato, Dylan Lefevre, Josh Goodman, Selwyn Ilsley, Darren Taylor, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Kieran McMahon, Edward Garner
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
Josan George (c), Jomy Antony, Anil Jose, Jinu Joy, Tintu Mani, Benny Mathew, Rejeeshkumar Rajappan, Suraj Chandy, Glarin Christudhas, Livin Vincent
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Brad Webster, Geoffrey West, Michael Trew, Cody Wright, Lachlan Bull, Alex Piper, Harper Fitzallen, Lachlan Hogan, jonathan Gibson, mitchel fitzallen, Jason Tovey
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
Dylan Achison, Will Anderson, James Bailey, Beau Clements, Linton Colclough, Storm Giri, Jeremy Hancock, justin hancock, Mathew Pask, Mitchell Roberts, James Pietromonaco
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Greg Bailey, David Becker, Warrick Behrens, Caileb Dickins, Travis Habel, Mitchell Hancock, Joel Renton-Keen, Michael Sims, Callum Thompson, Geoff Thompson, Damien Walsh
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Duane Anderson, David Blume, Reuben Cameron, Andrew Gladstone, Brodie Pearce, Amarpreet Singh, Mitchell Van Poppel, Brennan Walters, Tom Wilson, Alex Gorrie
Division 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Greg Toomey (c), Mark Blume, Brendan Shepherd, Solomon Cameron, Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Buddima Pieris, Colin Moore, Tristian Rowe, Lachlan Frischke
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Jordan Ilsley (c), Hunter Austin, Lucas Baldwin, James Dempsey, Dustin Elliott, Bailey Ilsley, Scott McKenzie, Kyal Rasmussen, Alec Robson, Nicholas Scullie, Steven Stroobants, Greg Thomas
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Nathan Austin (c), Sam Alcock, Michael Clark, Greg Crone, Alan Friswell, Jamison Friswell, Patrick Grelis, Chris McCalman, Jamie Price, Caleb Robson, Paul Stubbs, Kai Thomas
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Gold)
Jacob Sparks (c), Baden France, Baylee Friswell, Bella Gorrie, Declan Gorrie, Ken Gorrie, Daniel Kellow, Andrew Letts, Rob Rojewski, Tait Rojewski
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Rhys Webb (c), Shaun Makepeace, Jesse Marciano, Jayden Mannix, Shaun O'Shea, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Jake Donegan, Charlie Bellenger, James Fox, Wes Hopcott
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Damien Venville (c), Justin Webb, Travis Parker, Miller Armstrong, Noah Willits, Stephen Rielley, Darran Lawry, Liam Pilcher, Brad Pepper, Byron Perrin, Marc Millard
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Aaron Manning (c), Keiron Dole, Chris Kline, Erik Hendrix, Bailey Harvey-Kline, Stephen King, Brendan Hunt, Jarrad Webster, Jamieson Webster, Llewellyn Kane
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Jack Bell, Damien Bilsborow, Callum Bolton, Ned Budde, Charlotte Dashwood, Nathan Di Camillo, Jesse Hando, William Harvey, Mason Horne, Kobey Hunter, Stuart Robinson
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Harrison Gadsden, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Rylee Smith, Mitchell Blackman
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Mayo, Chris Uys, Luke Price, Jay Mcleod, Tyler James, Thomas Hobson, Ian Alexander, James Smith, Lachlan Knowles, Maciu Talemaitoga, Dylan Lees
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
David Rykers (c), Connor Logan, Shane Hartney, Dennis Garoni, Nick Fitzpatrick, Dane Knowles, Jake Price, Paul Price, Damien Whan, Jack Randall
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. California Gully)
Ryan Currie (c), Joshua Thurston, Dale Holmes, Tanner Rayner, Jordan Norris, will taylor, Greg Gadsden, Callum Draper
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Joshua Kinsman (c), Travis O'Connell, Mitch Davey, Brett McGlashan, Bradley McHugh, Sajith Edirisinghe, Tarran Kilcullen, Shannon Murphy, Zaus Wade, Josh Connolly, Jacob Floyd
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Barkley Jackson (c), Daryl Rooks, Darren De Marchi, Cohen-James Brown, Robert Williams, Traiton Kendal, Haydn Leech, Tristan Boykett, Reece Fitzpatrick
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Jayden Magnusson (c), David McMullen, Grant Brown, Peter Desalvo, Edward Neame, Scott Jackson, Brent Bogaski, Louis Wooldridge, Blake DeMarchi, Leigh Gorrie
