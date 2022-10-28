At a housing summit run by government agency Homes Victoria in Creswick earlier this month "all the councils were saying, basically, they've got a shortage of housing, full stop," Fiona Williams, CEO of CatholicCare Victoria Housing Limited, said. "That with rental increases, and the changes in the economy and people moving out [from the city] to regional areas, rents are going up, and people were being priced out of the rental market."