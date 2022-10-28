Bendigo Advertiser
Regional Victoria's new Big Build houses, still under wraps, dwarfed by waiting list numbers

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:18am, first published 12:30am
Details of the Bendigo region's new social housing projects are still under wraps.

The location and details of new Bendigo Big Build social housing projects announced by the state government this month remain under wraps, despite the fact they have apparently already been chosen.

