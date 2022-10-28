Athletes raring to resume competition on Saturday afternoon after week off

ATHLETICS Bendigo will run a non-AVSL Shield meet at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill this Saturday afternoon.
Athletes will be keen to compete after last Saturday's track/field meet was cancelled because of forecast heavy rain and strong winds.
Stormy conditions did not arrive until later in the night, but many athletes travel from further north, particularly from the flooded areas, to compete.
This Saturday's meet kicks off at 1.30pm.
Track events include the 110m, 100m, 90m or 80m hurdles; 1500m or 3000m walk; 100m, mile, 400m, and 3000m.
Field competitors will tackle shot put, javelin, triple jump, and pole vault.
A wide range of abilities and ages will be on show.
They may be in the veteran class, but Eaglehawk clubmates Terry Hicks, Kathryn Heagney and Dave Chisholm have earned plenty of points in the opening two rounds, as has South Bendigo's Joan Self.
The region's young guns such as Eaglehawk's William Beaton, Giselle Hattingh, Julia Hattingh, Abbey Hromenko, Jorja Morrison, Cameron Smith; and Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans and Monique Gavriladis are in fine form.
Wet and stormy conditions in recent weeks have affected several venues where Shield League is run.
Round two at Geelong was called off because of the wet, and no field events were contested at Geelong last Saturday because of wet conditions.
Athletics Bendigo will also be well-represented on the first weekend of the Victorian All-Schools championships.
Athletes bound for South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium include Bendigo Harriers' Harrison Boyd, Caitlin, Eliza and Reeve Evans, Jake Gavriliadis, Tully Lang, Daniel Noden.
South Bendigo's young stars Amber Fox, Genevieve Nihill, Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour, and Chelsea and Logan Tickell will compete.
Also in action will be University's Phoebe Lonsdale, Angus Macafee, Avery McDermid, Max Rowe; and Eaglehawk's Charlise and Tate McQueen, Cooper Richardson, and Scarlett Southern.
Meanwhile, a highlight of the Tuesday Night Series will be next week's running of the Melbourne Cup handicap of 3200m from 7pm.
