Industry leaders will meet in Bendigo in November at the return of the region's biggest tourism conference.
Bendigo NEXT first ran in 2019 and is designed for supporting and growing local tourism businesses.
The single-day conference will feature experts from several industries - including tech, marketing and tourism - as they explore the latest and emerging trends and provide their insights to regional businesses.
Read more:
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said Bendigo NEXT was an essential opportunity for anyone involved in tourism.
He said businesses involved in tourism, customer service, accommodation and events would get best-practice information from inspiring speakers.
"There will be an abundance of expertise to provide guidance on emerging trends, what's next for the industry and what businesses need to do to move forward effectively," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"Highlights will include what travellers and consumers are looking for next, how to create an award-winning experience or attraction, and a session discussing what to expect for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games."
Mr Karamaloudis said the visitor economy was crucial for the region's success.
"Bendigo NEXT will help businesses stay ahead in a competitive tourism market," he said.
Tourism industry professionals set to speak at Bendigo NEXT include Visit Victoria's industry engagement and product manager Diana Morgan, while Tourism Australia's Kristy Malapa will speak on understanding post-pandemic international travel.
Bliss Search Agency's Joel and Cory Thorsen will discuss digital marketing and tech guru Yvonne Adele will share tips on how to stay innovative and creative in an ever-changing market.
Bendigo NEXT is on at The Capital on November 21. Tickets are available until November 15.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.