Bendigo's local Lifeline service has a new name, but its mission of suicide prevention remains the same.
The not-for-profit organisation is now known as Lifeline Loddon Mallee, a change from Lifeline Central Victoria and Mallee.
Board chair Jan Boynton said the decision was made "to better identify the region and the communities we support with our critical suicide prevention services".
"Our local Lifeline has always provided the 13 11 14 crisis support for this region and beyond, and this name change allows us to build greater awareness across the breadth of the Loddon Mallee region," Ms Boynton said.
Lifeline provides free counselling services and training to "build resilience in communities". A new phone hub will open in Mildura soon.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics recently released its data on deaths by suicide in 2021.
Last year 3144 people died by suicide across the country, with 86 of those in the Loddon Mallee region.
Executive officer of Lifeline Loddon Mallee, Lisa Renato, said the data is a reminder of the work needed to be done to improve people's mental health and wellbeing.
"We know intervention can save lives and we are committed to keeping up our momentum in all areas, including community services, aftercare and bereavement as well as finding new ways of working together within the sector to support people in suicidal distress or at risk of it," she said.
According to Lifeline Loddon Mallee, the Bendigo call centre answered more than 18,000 calls last year, with almost 80 volunteers providing crisis support.
"If you know someone who might be having a tough time, please reach out to them and encourage them to seek help," Ms Renato said. "By checking in, you are showing them that you care and that can truly make all the difference."
Chief executive officer of Lifeline Australia, Colin Seery, said government, business and the community must work together to reduce intentional self harm deaths.
"It is critical that as a nation with a shared vision of zero suicides, we don't take our foot off the pedal and make certain there are services available to help anyone who is struggling whenever, wherever and however they need it," he said.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au. If life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.