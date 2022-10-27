Discovery will celebrate its 27th birthday with a spooky party

Birthday celebrations have crept up on the team at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre.
Discovery turns 27 this week and is celebrating with a Halloween birthday party late today.
The celebrations have given the team a chance to reflect on how the centre has developed since facing closure in 2015.
General manager Alissa van Soest said it was exciting to celebrate the centre's 27th birthday with the community that supports it.
"It's incredible Discovery has made it to this point after so many questions about it in the past," she said.
"Now we are going strong with a new planetarium redevelopment and other new and exciting things."
Facing closure in 2015, the community rallied to save the science centre.
Since then, Discovery has flourished, hosting exclusive exhibitions and attracting record numbers of visitors.
"There's been an incredible amount of community support," Ms van Soest said. "We are just inundated these days with so many birthday parties and people making memories in our space.
"We have people come back, remembering what it was like when they were a child. People are also pushing the fear of science aside and the next generation of people ask questions - and curious is fabulous."
Discovery's Halloween-themed birthday party will kick-off at 5.30pm today with bats, ghouls, and creatures of the night haunting the exhibits, an 'undead interior design show' and a costume competition for visitors.
"We are going to have some creepy facts and a mind-boggling science show. There are lots of different things happening," Ms van Soest said.
"The most exciting part is the costumes. Everyone is encouraged to come in Halloween costumes and a winner will dive into our shop for a prize."
Entry to the birthday party is $10 a person.
Visit discovery.asn.au for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
