Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bell takes HDFNL Hawks coaching reins

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kym Bell is excited to be taking over the A-grade netball coaching reins at Huntly.

NEW Huntly netball coach Kym Bell is urging the Hawks to aim high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.