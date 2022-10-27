Bell takes HDFNL Hawks coaching reins

NEW Huntly netball coach Kym Bell is urging the Hawks to aim high.
Bell, a best and fairest winner with the Hawks in her playing days and a former Western Australian state league player before her arrival in Victoria, has replaced Emily Eliades as the A-grade coach.
She will take over a Hawks team which finished the 2022 season in fifth place and finished top-five in all five seasons Eliades was in charge since 2017.
Bell, who this year coached the Hawks' A-reserve team and led them to a semi-final appearance, is embracing the challenge of taking on the main role in an increasingly tough HDFNL A-grade competition.
"I've been at Huntly for six years now, so it's nice to take the next step," she said.
"I'm looking forward to building the club and growing the club more.
"Most of all, I'm just excited about the challenge."
The consummate team player, Bell considered herself fortunate to have landed at Huntly following her move from Western Australia six years ago.
A force on the court until her retirement in 2020, she finished runner-up in the league's Esther Cheatley medal count behind Colbinabbin's Brydie Lawford.
She has since been active in off-court roles.
"I wasn't going to play when I first came to Bendigo. I played a lot of netball in WA, but I obviously met people and they were like 'come out to Huntly' and I did," Bell said.
"It is just such a great family-friendly club and the people out there are fantastic. I've really enjoyed it."
After six straight finals appearances in total dating back to 2016, Bell is keen to see the Hawks take the next step.
"I want to take them to the next level ... to be in that top three," she said.
"I'm really keen to promote junior development and help the progression of juniors coming through.
"I coached A-res last season and the girls were a fantastic group, so I thought if they stick around the club, I can help them and continue to build.
"Hopefully, some of them will go into A-grade.
"The (A-grade) core is there. Most of them are in the early 20s age group. If you keep that group together and get them playing for a few years, you can really build.
"But we want to add a few more (recruits). From there, anything can happen.
"The standard of the league has definitely gone up.
"There's a good vibe around the club, hopefully, that does keep these girls together and makes them want to stay at the club."
An ever-gracious Bell paid tribute to the job done by outgoing coach Eliades.
"She's been fantastic. She has done a heap of work and put her heart and soul into the club," she said.
"We really want to continue her good work and cement what she has done."
In other Huntly coaching appointments, Shelby Webster is stepping up to A-reserve after leading the Hawks' B-squad in partnership with her mother Kylie in 2022.
The Hawks' B-reserve team ended the season as undefeated premiers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.