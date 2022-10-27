Andrew Martin primed for Aussie summer of golf

Bendigo-born professional golfer Andrew Martin is about to get underway for a busy summer season on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.
After events had been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in recent years, looking ahead to this summer is a jam-packed schedule of tournaments across the country.
"It's been a while since we've had a schedule as good as this and it's quite an exciting way to start off the season," Martin said.
"My form is feeling pretty good at the moment and I am looking forward to getting back into some proper tournament golf."
Sport news:
Just last week Martin finished T23 (-6) in Western Australia, 14 strokes behind tournament winner Deyen Lawson.
Martin fired rounds of 71, 68, 70 and came home with a 65 to secure the WA Open top-25 finish.
Ahead of the summer season, which includes the Victorian PGA Championship, Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, Martin has been hard at work at several pro-am tournaments across the state.
Next on the list is the Box Hill Pro-Am on Friday, followed by the Sands Torquay Pro-Am on Sunday.
"The Aus open this year will be great for my style of play as both Kingston Heath and Victoria (host clubs) are more strategic-type courses," Martin said.
"That will help as it allows me to stick to how I like to play golf and not get overwhelmed by all of these young boys who are bombing it off the tee.
"I will be sticking to my game plan."
During the off-season, Martin, who is now based on Victoria's Surf Coast at 13th Beach, has been putting in the hard work with long-time coach Darren Cole.
"I've been happy with how I've been playing, I would just like to get the putter a bit hotter than it has been. At times it's hard to make the ball drop."
Other two key events on Martin's radar is a trip back home to Bendigo in January to compete at both the Axedale and Neangar Pro-Am tournaments.
After the impact of the recent downpour and floods at Axedale, Martin hoped it wouldn't prevent the club from holding the much-loved event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.