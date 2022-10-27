Ingrid Woodward races to new 3000m Bendigo Centre record

UNIVERSITY athlete Ingrid Woodward smashed the Bendigo Centre records for the 3000m in the 40-plus and 50-plus age groups in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track.
Aged 52, Woodward (pictured) ran the 7 1/2 laps at the Retreat Road complex in a remarkable time of 10 minutes 51.93 seconds.
Uni Pride's runner broke the 40-plus record of 10:55.67 set by Jo-Anne Keely from Bendigo Harriers on February 28, 2006.
The 50-plus mark of 11:16.74 was achieved by Jill Wilkie from Bendigo Harriers on December 4, 2021.
Winner of Tuesday night's 3000m was Darren Hartland from University in 10:34 from Woodward, 10:51, and Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly, 11:40.
In the 5000m, Phil Noden from Bendigo Harriers ran the 12 1/2 laps in 18:25.
University went one-two in the 1000m as April Wainwright was first to finish in 3:41 from Xavier Mulqueen, 3:45, as Milanke Haasbroek from Bendigo Little Athletics clicked a time of 4:09 to be third.
Mixed 1000m:
April Wainwright, 11, University 3:41.69; Xavier Mulqueen, 10, University 3:45.95; Milanke Haasbroek, 8, Bendigo Little Athletics 4:09.76; Emily Harris, 10, University 4:17.85; Patrick Harris, 8, University 4:17.88; Harry Cripps, 15, University 4:56.45; Lucy Abel, 8, Invitation 4:58.67; Poppy Wainwright, 13, University 5:18.49; Tully Cripps, 12, University 5:21.65.
Mixed 3000m:
Darren Hartland, 47, University. 10:34.03; Ingrid Woodward, 52, University. 10:51.93 (Bendigo Centre 40-plus, 50-plus record); Trevor Kelly, 63, Eaglehawk 11:40.02; Vanessa Bull, 30, University. 11:49.66; Grace Mulqueen, 13, University. 12:11.38; Keelan McInerney, 12, Bendigo Harriers 13:30.40; Leon Gilbert, 71, Bendigo Harriers 13:58.51; Larry Abel, 57, Invitation 14:22.20; Richard Marchingo, 60, Bendigo Harriers 14:30.27; Hunter Gill, 74, Bendigo Harriers 14:50.70; Nadene Macdonald, 42, Bendigo Harriers 15:45.23; Charles Chambers, 68, University 15:52.45; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, Bendigo Harriers 16:00.68; Michael Seymour, 40, South Bendigo 17:27.17.
Mixed 5000m:
Philip Noden, 52, Bendigo Harriers 18:25.82; Leah Cripps, 48, University 26:00.72.
