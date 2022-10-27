Bendigo Advertiser

Ingrid Woodward races to new 3000m Bendigo Centre record

Updated October 27 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:04am
Ingrid Woodward. Picture by jamesonsphotography

UNIVERSITY athlete Ingrid Woodward smashed the Bendigo Centre records for the 3000m in the 40-plus and 50-plus age groups in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series at the Flora Hill track.

