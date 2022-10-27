IT WASN'T quite the fairytale Matthew Enright was hoping for in Wednesday's Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m), even if Wertheimer did threaten late in the race to produce a boilover.
But when it was all said and done, nothing could take away from the astute Bendigo trainer's feeling of pride in his five-year-old stayer's brave performance in finishing fourth behind High Emocean.
Enright never at any point in the lead-up to the Cup shied away from the massive task confronting Wertheimer, a solid enough fourth in this month's Murtoa Cup before an eye-catching second in the Horsham Cup a fortnight later, but stepping up in class against a bunch of Group and Listed race performers.
But what the five-year-old gelded son of Tavistock and Wild About Me does have in spades is tenacity, toughness and courage.
Those qualities were on show for all at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse to see as Wertheimer, the $26 outsider of the seven-horse field, loomed up to take the lead 200m from home, after being given every chance from the box seat by in-form apprentice Alana Kelly.
In the end, and as Enright predicted going into the race, it was the class of the Maher and Eustace-trained High Emocean, the runner-up Port Philip and the frontrunner Verimli that prevailed, as Wertheimer weakened slightly over the concluding stages to finish fourth, less than two lengths from the winner.
It was a race that brought a rollercoaster of emotions for Enright.
"I got excited at the 200m because I thought 'he's going to win it'," he said.
"But he has given us everything he had. It was a great run.
"(Alana) said he just couldn't quite find anymore.
"I thought (going into it) he was a little bit outclassed and that's probably where it ended up.
"But the horse is on an upwards spiral and he is racing well. We were rapt to run fourth.
"People gave us no hope. He did the job nearly."
Formerly trained in South Australia by Michael Hickmott, Wertheimer was having only his fifth start for his new stable.
Enright, whose only other Cup day runner Whozyadeeler finished third, praised a brilliant ride from Kelly.
The 23-year-old was on a high going into Cup day after scoring her maiden Group 2 win aboard Zoe's Promise at Moonee Valley last Saturday and took up where she left off with a pair of polished rides for Enright.
"She is riding really well and has a bright future," he said.
"We try and give these young kids a go. She comes out of her time (apprenticeship) soon and we're happy to give her all the help she deserves.
"I didn't tie her down with any instructions, I just said be careful if that horse (Verimli) smokes off that you're not the one chasing it, but he was quite controlled that horse."
Kelly, who had ridden Wertheimer twice before Wednesday, said the gelding had improved nicely with every start.
"He put in a really great one last week (at Horsham) and he's gone out and backed it up," she said.
"He's punched in there and gave them a good fright at the top of the straight, so for him to battle on and finish fourth against some really nice horses is a good start for him.
"I definitely knew a run was going to open up for him somewhere and I knew that he would stick his nose out for as long as he could.
"I was very impressed with him. He's put in another great performance."
Enright has earmarked the $300,000 Pakenham Cup on December 3 as Wertheimer's likely next assignment.
