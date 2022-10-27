THE start of the Bendigo District Cricket Association turf competition has been further delayed.
The BDCA board had hoped it would be able to start all cricket this weekend after the first three weeks had been washed out.
But with rain continuing to fall in Bendigo this week the BDCA board made the call on Thursday to cancel all turf cricket this weekend.
"The weather has beaten us again," BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"From feedback received from club presidents and our own inspections undertaken this morning our grounds are just not ready for play due to the rain we are continually receiving.
"Please note the board will discuss options for the remainder of the season in the coming days."
In announcing the cancellation of all turf cricket - first, second, third XI and under-18s - the BDCA had left the door open for the possibility of juniors, fourth XI and women's competitions that are played on hard wickets to proceed.
This weekend's cancellation of the turf competitions means the first two rounds of the season that were both scheduled to be two-day games have been wiped out.
This is now the third season in a row there has been no BDCA turf competition played in October.
The start of the previous two seasons had been delayed into November because of COVID sporting restrictions, with both seasons played as entirely one-day competitions.
Given the havoc the La Nina weather system is playing on this season and the prospect of it continuing to impact on the capacity to play moving forward through November, reverting this season to all one-dayers again may be one option that could be considered by the board in the hope of completing as many games as possible.
The season was originally fixtured as nine two-day games starting on October 8 and four one-day rounds.
This is shaping as the most heavily impacted season by weather in the BDCA since 2010-11.
Back in 2010-11 18 of the 20 first XI games across the first four rounds ended in rain-affected draws.
But unlike this season, the BDCA had at least been able to get games started across its first four weeks of 2010-11.
Bendigo - v White Hills, v Eaglehawk.
Bendigo United - v Eaglehawk, v Golden Square.
Eaglehawk - v Bendigo United, v Bendigo.
Golden Square - v Sandhurst, v Bendigo United.
Huntly North - v Strathfieldsaye, v Strathdale.
Kangaroo Flat - v Strathdale, v Sandhurst.
Sandhurst - v Golden Square, v Kangaroo Flat.
Strathdale-Maristians - v Kangaroo Flat, v Huntly North.
Strathfieldsaye - v Huntly North, v White Hills.
White Hills - v Bendigo, v Strathfieldsaye.
