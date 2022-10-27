HDFNL: Huntly bolsters key position stocks with four additions

HUNTLY co-coach Harry Whittle is confident the first four recruits the Hawks have signed will bolster the side's key position stocks for the 2023 Heathcote District league season.
Coming off an eighth-placed finish this year, as well as regaining class mid/forward Whittle after two years at Newbridge the Hawks have also added the Kangaroo Flat trio of Lachlan Wilson, Jackson Fry and Brodie Fry, plus Ryan Burt from Newbridge.
"The boys are all pretty young and fit in well to the age group that our side is going to be," Whittle said this week.
"Most of our side is going to be probably 23-and-under with a small group of us who are going to be around 27 to 30, so it's exciting to have a young group.
"Brodie Fry has played around 50 games of senior footy in the Bendigo league and still only being around 22, he can come straight into our team and be a real leader for us.
"And we think Lachie can be a really good leader for us given the experience he's had at Kangaroo Flat."
The addition of Wilson is exciting for the Hawks' forward line given the strong marking presence he will provide.
Wilson has been Kangaroo Flat's leading goalkicker both times in his two seasons of senior football, including kicking 34 this year.
"Huntly hasn't had a big key forward for a couple of years now and being the age Lachie is, if we can get him to enjoy it out at there he could be Huntly's key forward for the next five to seven years, if not more," Whittle said.
"Lachie really helps us in the forward line and Brodie is probably more of a swingman who can play centre half-forward and centre half-back.
"Ryan Burt is a similar player to Brodie in that he's about six-foot-six and takes a really good mark and can play at either end, so we will probably work those two in tandem together as far as playing forward or back.
"And we've got some ideas about how we can use Jackson. Perhaps he could play at full-back, but he's also keen to play in the ruck, so he will give us some flexibility."
The possibility of playing Jackson Fry in the ruck would open the prospect of being able to release Mitch Christensen, who won the best and fairest this year, out on to a wing for the Hawks next season.
"We're looking to hopefully, free Mitch up a bit and we've also got Jayden Matthews as a ruckman that we'd like to put some time into and Jackson could give him a bit of a chop out," Whittle said.
"We've basically brought in four players who can fill key position roles for us and we're really excited to have them on board."
As well as Whittle, the Hawks are being co-coached by Jayden Cordy.
Former Huntly coach Stacy Fiske has now taken the helm of reigning HDFNL premier Lockington-Bamawm United, while Jay McDonald, who has been an assistant at the Hawks the past two seasons, is now coaching Maiden Gully YCW.
Maiden Gully YCW has this week announced that Tyler Miles, who has been a key player at Huntly over the past two years in defence and the midfield, is also joining the Eagles.
Miles - a 2018 premiership player in the Bendigo league with Eaglehawk - has been runner-up the past two years in Huntly's best and fairest.
Whittle and Cordy are among several new coaching faces in the HDFNL next year.
As well as Fiske at LBU, Leitchville-Gunbower also has a new coach in Shannon Keam.
At Mount Pleasant star goalkicking midfielder Adam Baird is coaching the Blues solo with Darren Walsh taking on the role of coaching director.
Like Huntly, White Hills will also have co-coaches with Jack Fallon being joined by the newly-signed Jake Pallpratt.
