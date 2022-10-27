Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

HDFNL: Huntly bolsters key position stocks with four additions

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Burt from Newbridge is among four recruits Huntly has signed for the 2023 HDFNL season. Picture by Luke West.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.