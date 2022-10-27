Though it wasn't actually in the budget, the first thing that comes to mind is the promise by Chris Bowen to [sign a global pledge] for a 30 per cent reduction in methane gas emissions. It seems they're following New Zealand's example by targeting dairy herds. This will severely impact our agricultural sector and the price of our food. The other thing is the price of electricity. The government did promise $275 less on our power bills and now they're saying over two years they're going to rise by 50 per cent. The third issue is they've got in the budget money to buy back water from the Murray. When there's a drought there'll be not enough money to grow our food. It's a really serious issue and I don't think they've thought at all about the regions. In fact i think they seem to be anti-regional because they're stripping money out of the regions and sending it down to Daniel Andrews for his election promises.

