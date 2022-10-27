The Bendigo Advertiser hit the streets to ask people what, if anything they'd heard about the federal Labor government's first budget, and what response they had to it.
I've heard about the housing component and I certainly think anything that's going to address the housing shortage and cost for young people, especially, is a good thing. A million homes by the end of the decade sounds great but looking at the logistics of delivering them, it will be interesting, given the pressures on builders at the moment.
I did read a bit about it. I think given the current circumstances it was a very good budget. I think the housing initiatives are good but if you do the maths there's a lot more houses that we need.
I saw something about it on social media and it didn't seem to have anything in it for me. I don't have children in childcare. The housing and parental leave policies don't affect me. I'll just keep working to help get that deficit down with my tax!
I think it's a shame the budget doesn't address the cost of living for people, which I think is an issue for everyone. There is a (blind and vision-impaired) group of us in town staying at the Shamrock and we were just talking about the cost to eat out anywhere. Not to mention supermarket prices, which have gone sky high. Petrol is a big issue for regional people too because we travel long distances.
Though it wasn't actually in the budget, the first thing that comes to mind is the promise by Chris Bowen to [sign a global pledge] for a 30 per cent reduction in methane gas emissions. It seems they're following New Zealand's example by targeting dairy herds. This will severely impact our agricultural sector and the price of our food. The other thing is the price of electricity. The government did promise $275 less on our power bills and now they're saying over two years they're going to rise by 50 per cent. The third issue is they've got in the budget money to buy back water from the Murray. When there's a drought there'll be not enough money to grow our food. It's a really serious issue and I don't think they've thought at all about the regions. In fact i think they seem to be anti-regional because they're stripping money out of the regions and sending it down to Daniel Andrews for his election promises.
I haven't heard anything about it but I really hope childcare will become cheaper. I've got two kids who are older and I found it really expensive to put them into care. I used to get something like $700 a fortnight on Centrelink and it cost $300 a fortnight for my eldest to do two days a week in an early learning program. Literally almost half of my money would go on that.
The government is cleaning up the Liberals' mess from the last seven to eight years. The Libs promised millions and millions of dollars for this and that, like car parks, and nothing ever got started.
I think it's a good budget overall but I know we're going to have to suffer for a little while - not just here but around the world. It's good for me as a pensioner because I can earn a few thousand dollars more before it affects my pension. They've put money into safety for women, which is good. The childcare subsidy increase is great, the increased paid parental leave is excellent. That will save a lot of problems for young families. They've got the extra TAFE places, and education is always good - as long as the jobs are available when they graduate from their courses.
