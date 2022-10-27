Australia will send an extra 30 Bendigo-built Bushmasters to Ukraine and up to 70 defence force trainers to the United Kingdom in its latest effort to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.
The news comes following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing earlier this month the government had more Bushmasters to send from its initial commitment.
While in Bendigo discussing flood support, he said Australia still had 24 Bushmasters yet to make their way to Ukraine.
Force-trainers will be deployed to the UK in January to join a British-led operation to upskill Ukrainian troops, however no Australian defence personnel will enter Ukraine.
Australian troops joining Operation INTERFLEX will help prepare their Ukrainian counterparts to continue the fight.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, the Bendigo-built Bushmasters vehicles have been prominent on the battlefield.
The Bushmasters have earnt high praise from the Ukrainians for their durability and keeping soldiers safe inside when the exterior of the vehicle may suffer damage under enemy fire.
Defence Minister Richard Marles said training the under-skilled Ukrainian troops was a vital component for the nation to be a part of.
"What we're seeing in Ukraine now is really a reservist force, so that's every day Ukrainians signing up to be servicemen and women in the defence forces," he said.
"It's a UK-led initiative ... they're delighted we will be participating in this and this is going to provide basic infantry training. Our personnel will be on the ground in the UK in January."
He said supporting Ukraine was in Australia's national interest as repercussions would have an effect on the whole world.
"We can't allow a situation where a large country can impose itself on a near neighbour not by reference to the rule of law, but by reference to power and might," he said.
"This is developing into a long-term protracted conflict and so we've been very mindful that we need to have support there for Ukraine over the long term and this next tranche of support reflects that."
Mr Albanese said Australia would continue to stand up for freedom and democracy.
"This is not just about Ukraine's sovereignty - the brave people of Ukraine are defending international law, rules and norms," he said.
Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Australia for their ongoing support in its defence against Russia in a tweet.
The new measures bring the value of Australia's total support for Ukraine to $655 million, including $475 million in military aid.
Australia has donated 90 armoured vehicles.
The additional costs will come from the defence department after Tuesday's federal budget revealed the government will provide more than $210 million to Ukraine over five years.
With Australian Associated Press
