Australia to send 30 Bushmasters, 70 defence force trainers to aid in war efforts against Russia

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:54am, first published 12:30am
Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko toured Bendigo's Thales facility, where Bushmasters are made. Picture by Darren Howe.

Australia will send an extra 30 Bendigo-built Bushmasters to Ukraine and up to 70 defence force trainers to the United Kingdom in its latest effort to help Kyiv fight off the Russian invasion.

