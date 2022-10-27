The woman embroiled in a texting saga with former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine - and who helped manage a Bendigo pub around the same time she previously stated she was unemployed - has had her sexual harassment case thrown out of court.
Justice Mordy Bromberg on Thursday dismissed Renee Ferguson's application for more time to lodge her Federal Court claim.
She was fighting for Cricket Tasmania to pay her $1 million in compensation and apologise over allegations she was sexually harassed by Paine and Cricket Tasmania staff when she worked as a receptionist between 2015 and 2017.
Cricket Australia and the staff members rejected Ferguson's allegations.
Ferguson was meant to lodge her claim 60 days after her complaint to the Human Rights Commission was terminated in November 2018. Instead, she applied to the court in November 2021.
"Broadly stated, in circumstances where Ms Ferguson delayed for two years and 10 months in bringing her application, has failed to provide an adequate explanation for that delay and where her delay has likely caused prejudice to (Cricket Tasmania) and other persons, I am not satisfied that it is in the interests of the administration of justice to permit Ms Ferguson to make her very late application," Justice Bromberg said in his reasons.
Ferguson argued her capacity to work and mental health conditions prevented her from lodging an application with the court, but Justice Bromberg said her evidence was "far too general".
The explanation she was left with was her fear of re-traumatisation - something Justice Bromberg didn't want to diminish, but again, her evidence on the matter "fell short".
"Ms Ferguson has provided no medical evidence supporting the likelihood that she would have been re-traumatised by bringing her application either at all or in a timely fashion," Justice Bromberg said.
He noted that his decision vindicated neither Ferguson nor Cricket Tasmania, as the allegations never went to a trial.
Because the interests of justice did not favour Justice Bromberg granting Ferguson an extension, her application would accordingly be dismissed, he said.
The judge reserved costs in the matter.
In May this year, Renee Ferguson's confirmation in the Federal Court that she helped her partner manage a pub in Golden Square between September 2019 and August last year came despite her previously writing in legal documents that she couldn't work owing to mental health problems from March 2020 to March this year, as a result of the alleged sexual harassment at Cricket Tasmania.
During about 40 minutes of cross-examination by Cricket Tasmania's barrister, Bruce McTaggart, SC, Ferguson confirmed that after she left the organisation in December 2017 she briefly worked at a hearing clinic, but left over allegations she was bullied by three staff at the clinic.
She said when a doctor found she was unable to work, she received compensation payments from the clinic for one year and that in 2019 she moved to Melbourne, where she helped partner Ben Rickman by working odd jobs at his Southbank hotel. She said she did some cleaning at the hotel and administration tasks from home.
"I would help out on a needs basis ... certainly not 4pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday nights," she said, rejecting McTaggart's suggestion she did regular bar work.
Ferguson said that from August 2019 to September last year she helped Rickman manage the Golden Square Hotel at Bendigo, and at one point was quoted in a Bendigo Advertiser article as the hotel owner. She said that during periods of COVID-19 lockdown she oversaw the pub serve takeaway meals.
Asked by McTaggart if she ran the pub, Ferguson said, "Not on my own, no, I didn't."
She said that while she lived at the pub, "there was no management required" as Rickman was in charge of paying staff and another worker did the roster. Ferguson said a text message she sent to Rickman, in which she wrote she worked more than 80 hours a week, was "probably a fabrication".
On Wednesday, a Hobart magistrate listed a court hearing for Ferguson in February next year, when she will contest accusations she stole thousands of dollars and memberships from Cricket Tasmania, where she worked as a receptionist from 2015 to 2017.
The matter has been plagued by delays, with Ferguson previously pleading not guilty to 63 counts of stealing and two counts of dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage.
Paine stepped down as Test captain and took a break from the sport in November 2021 in the lead-up to the Ashes series against England after explicit messages he sent to Ferguson years earlier became public.
He said the messages were consensual.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.