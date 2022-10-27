Bendigo Advertiser

Court dismisses former Bendigo pub worker's application to sue

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:41am, first published 2:30am
Renee Ferguson pictured at the Golden Square Hotel in May, 2020. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The woman embroiled in a texting saga with former Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine - and who helped manage a Bendigo pub around the same time she previously stated she was unemployed - has had her sexual harassment case thrown out of court.

