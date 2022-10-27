A central Victorian not-for-profit vet clinic may soon see their dreams of a secure site and mobile services come true in the near future.
The Regional Community Vet Clinic (RCVC) has been hoping to find a place to call its own, and newly announced state government funding will award a total of $250,000 to provide not-for-profit veterinary care in regional Victoria.
The first grant of $50,000 will go towards constructing a portable veterinary clinic on vacant council land at rear of Campbell's Creek Community Centre.
This will be used to service pet owners across the region who desperately want to keep and care for animals but are struggling due to financial or physical disadvantage.
"This was an extremely competitive grant process, and we were delighted to see the social welfare issues we are trying to address, and the validity of this organisation is recognised by the state government," RCVC founder and treasurer Robyn Slattery said.
In addition, a re-elected state government will invest a further $100,000 towards the construction of the clinic building.
"These two announcements have been a tremendous boost for the organisation and it's volunteers," RCVC founder and secretary James Mack said.
"The idea of raising $400,000 was extremely daunting to us at first, but the outpouring of support has really showed that we had an idea that was not only supported by the community but sorely needed."
The state government's Living Local - Regional Fund is designed to support locals and visitors in regional Victoria to experience new and better infrastructure that helps them come together as a community.
"It's great to see so many new projects like our Regional Community Vet Clinic on the way that will help our regions - when we our regions do well, the whole of Victoria benefits," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said.
The organisation is committed to helping those in need in the community today through pop-up clinics, social outreach and donating food and medication sourced through partner organisations into the community.
"Now the word is spreading through the community we're really starting to see how and where our services are needed most," founder and chair Dr Yvette Berkely said.
"With the help of Vets for Compassion we've been able to run multiple pop-up clinics de-sexing over 100 cats in the region.
"As part of our new social outreach program, we've been able to supply medication and food as well as in-home help to pet owners across the region who are doing it tough."
With funding goals looking close to being reached, RCVC is hopeful of meeting its original goal of opening a dedicated clinic by the end of 2023, with all further funding being used to cover operational expenses and grow their social outreach program.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
