Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Funding promise for Regional Community Vet Clinic to continue services in central Victoria

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 27 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

A central Victorian not-for-profit vet clinic may soon see their dreams of a secure site and mobile services come true in the near future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.