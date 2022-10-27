This flood blog is provided free to readers during the emergency event unfolding across our region, and will include essential community information and updates as reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Victoria Police has issued a reminder that while the weather may be clearing up and flood waters slowly beginning to recede, it doesn't mean the wet weather is over so take caution on the roads.
Bureau of Meteorology warnings continue to forecast a steady flood peak at Echuca just bellow 95 metres Australian Height Datum to sea level.
Other rivers in central Victoria remain elevated following rainfall this week.
The Bureau expects rainfall forecast on Thursday and Friday to lead to renewed rises of the Murray River.
Major flooding is still occurring at Echuca, Moama, Torrumbarry and Barham.
The Murray River at Echuca is currently around 94.96 metres AHD and peaking.
It is expected the current level of the Murray River at Echuca may remain through to the weekend.
River levels are elevated along the Campaspe River upstream of Lake Eppalock but they are easing from Barnadown to Rochester.
The Campaspe River at Rochester peaked at 112.51 metres AHD at about 3am on Wednesday, October 26, below the minor flood level.
The river level at Rochester was at 112.31 metres AHD and falling when the Bureau post its latest flood warning. It is expected to stay below the minor flood level of 113.00 metres AHD on Thursday.
Minor flooding continues the Avoca River to Charlton with the river level at Charlton measured at 5.32 metres and rising.
Flood levels at Charlton are set to stay about four metres on Thursday with a peak of 5,5 metres possible.
The Loddon River is seeing renewed river rises upstream of Laanecoorie including Newstead and Bet Bet along the Bet Bet Creek.
Moderate flooding on the Loddon River is occurring from Loddon Weir to Kerang with Loddon Weir measuring 6.35 metres on Wednesday night.
The Murray Valely Highway Bridge at Kerang was at 77.75 metres AHD on Wednesday and falling slowly but is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (77.50 metres AHD) throughout Thursday.
The Elmore Field Days site will host displaced flood victims after the committee reached an agreement with the state government.
Field Days public relations officer Derek Shotton said the committee was determined to provide the best possible scenarios for people.
"We were rapt to be able to do it... we were able to turn it around in four days and finalise the agreement with the government," he said.
"The committee was very excited and we started negotiating and mapping all the things we could."
The site is about 30,000 square metres in size with power, water and sullage amenities. It has previously been used for Scouts events and other fairs and exhibitions.
While the Field Days committee is not yet sure how many people will access the site, Mr Shotton said people will have to go through the state government emergency process.
