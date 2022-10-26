Bendigo Advertiser
Stable newcomer Whozyadeeler pleases Enright

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:14am
Whozyadeeler (in white), ridden by Alana Kelly, chases Noble Nightowl (Madison Lloyd) home in the 1100m benchmark 78 handicap on Bendigo Cup day. Photo by George Sal

BENDIGO trainer Matthew Enright is looking forward to an exciting preparation with his stable newcomer Whozyadeeler following an eye-catching first-up effort over 1100m on Wednesday.

