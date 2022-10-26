Stable newcomer Whozyadeeler pleases Enright

BENDIGO trainer Matthew Enright is looking forward to an exciting preparation with his stable newcomer Whozyadeeler following an eye-catching first-up effort over 1100m on Wednesday.
Enright, whose Group 3 Bendigo Cup hope Wertheimer finished a brave fourth in Wednesday's race, had plenty to smile about earlier in the day when his six-year-old Dundeel gelding flashed home for third behind Noble Nightowl in the benchmark 78.
The former Lee Freedman and Tony Gollan-trained galloper was gently nursed towards the back of the field by in-form apprentice Alana Kelly, but powered home to finish just half-a-length behind the Russell Osborne-trained winner.
Off a limited preparation, Enright was left thinking what might have been had Whozyadeeler, a winner of two of his previous nine starts, had one more trial under his belt
"It was great as I felt he really should have trialled again," he said.
"But we rode him to have an easy run early and he finished the race off.
"It's always pleasing when you see them hit the line like that. If they're stopping, you know you are in trouble.
"Alana felt like he was building and that's what it looked like to me. He was attacking the line, so we are going forward."
A thrilled Enright said a combination of Victoria's wet and other timing issues had prevented Whozyadeeler from having more than one trial at Echuca earlier this month, but was confident his horse would take plenty out of a bright first-up performance.
"He has showed a lot of ability during his career, so we're hoping this will hold him in good stead," he said.
"He's only six; he's a Dundeel and he's out of a New Zealand staying mare - I think there's a bit of upside.
"We just need to keep him sound, keep him happy and we'll go from there."
Noble Nightowl was ridden to victory by Madison Lloyd.
THE promising Deekay underlined his versatility for Kilmore trainer Anthony Chibnall by making it back-to-back wins in the three-year-old benchmark 64 handicap (1300m).
The Hellbent gelding backed up a bold front-running victory on the synthetic at Pakenham on October 16 by repeating the dose on the heavy nine turf at Bendigo.
Deekay was not without form on wet tracks, having finished third on debut on a soft seven at Echuca in July.
Despite that formline, both Chibnall and winning jockey Jason Maskiell admitted there were some doubts over his ability to handle the heavy nine.
"He seemed to get through it alright, didn't he," a delighted Chibnall said post-race.
"It was impressive. He did some work to get to the lead and just kept going. Very good.
"There's a nice race on Ballarat Cup Day, the Stockade, and that was the plan all along to raise the distances and the pressure.
"You'd think there'd be more pressure at Ballarat and then to have a spell and bring him back for the autumn."
Maskiell rated Deekay as a work in progress, but loaded with raw ability.
"I just believed in him today. He's better off when he's a chaser and he really floated in front today. Especially at the last 100 (metres), he was waiting for them," he said.
"I think he will be a blinkers horse down the track but he's doing it off raw ability at the moment.
"I was a bit worried about it but he handled it really good. He didn't dip-dive it once but he uses no energy so he'll get a bit further as well."
THE Jericho Cup at Warrnambool is on the radar of Ballarat trainer Michelle Payne following Jukila's outstanding benchmark 64 win at Bendigo.
A gutsy three-quarter length victory by the eight-year-old gelding capped a magnificent training effort from Payne, who piloted Jukila to an astonishing first-up win over 2400m.
It came off the back of limited preparation.
"He's just a good horse, I think. I was amazed, he's only really had one good gallop and then the trial at Moe," Payne said.
"He's done a lot of long, slow piece work on the way to the Jericho Cup with three of Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace's and I couldn't believe how well he went.
"Then I took him to Moe and he didn't really have anything to challenge him, but it was a solid hit-out and we came here today really unknown what was going to happen because he'd really only had those two pieces of work.
"He's just an unbelievable athlete and went so well today."
The win was the son of Lucas Cranich and Armure Royale's eighth career win from 50 starts.
He has been placed 11 times.
The 2015 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey viewed Wednesday's win as the perfect start to their Jericho Cup campaign, which at 4600m, is Australia's longest flat race.
"Anne and Rhonda Clarke who own him have been really patient with this guy and they're so excited about the Jericho Cup, as am I," she said.
"Steve Pateman, if he can get his weight up, might be able to ride him.
"Hopefully, he can either go to The Valley or a race at Ararat on Sunday week."
2019 Bendigo Cup-winning trainer Michael Moroney struck the first blow on 2022 Cup day when the impressive debutant Tasman Park claimed the opening race.
Ridden by Jamie Mott, the four-year-old gelding started as the $3.90 favourite on the back of an impressive jump out on rain-affected ground at Flemington earlier in the month.
As he did in his jump out, Tasman Park settled off the pace behind the tearaway leader Eileanaur, but was able to find the line strongly and kickstart his promising career with a victory on debut.
Part-owner Ian Walton hinted connections had headed to Bendigo with plenty of confidence in getting the job done.
"He has got talent. We spotted him in New Zealand and Mike liked him," he said.
"We thought when Lisa Allpress gave him a rap, let's get into him."
"His jump outs were excellent and again the jockey said that he'd more than measure up if he was to come here, and he could be city class.
"We weren't sure on the heavy track but he's done it."
In a further vote of confidence, an impressed Mott declared Tasman Park had a 'huge upside' and predicted he would only improve on firmer ground.
"It was super impressive. The stable were full of confidence coming into today. Obviously the wet track and first starters, you don't know until the pressure comes on," he said.
"He ticked all the boxes at home. He began really good and traveled nicely behind in what was a hot speed.
"On the corner, he was fine when put under pressure. I just peeled out and he and he came on really nicely and did it very easily.
"Huge upside and I think he'll go well on top of the ground. It's the start of his career and onwards and upwards for him."
After giving his rivals plenty to chase heading into the straight, Eileanaur - trained by Bendigo's Brent Stanley and ridden by his son Jett - held on for third.
It was the best of three starts so far for Stanley's three-year-old filly.
