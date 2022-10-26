Back-to-back Bendigo Cups for Harry Coffey

POPULAR Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey is again the toast of Bendigo after scoring a second straight Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) triumph with his win aboard High Emocean in Wednesday's race.
A stirring and nail-biting victory came 12 months after Coffey denied Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, the trainers of High Emocean, what would have been their first win in the Bendigo Jockey Club's flagship race.
The 27-year-old jockey helped relegate the Maher and Eustace-trained Smokin' Romans into second place in last year's cup with his emotional win on the Maddie Raymond-trained Wentwood.
But this time he was in their corner as High Emocean, potentially en route to next week's Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, flashed home to outlast a surging Port Philip and claim the honours in the first Bendigo Cup to be run in front of a crowd since 2019.
That crowd found plenty of voice when the Bendigo-trained Wertheimer, ridden by Alana Kelly, hit the front 200m from home.
The Matthew Enright-trained five-year-old, who was the outsider of the small seven-horse field at $26, battled on gamely for fourth, less than two lengths from the winner.
But the edge in the class of his rivals proved telling.
Coffey hailed a brave performance from the $2.30 favourite High Emocean, a solid sixth in her lead-up run in the Group 3 Bart Cummings (2510m) at Flemington.
"The crowd was right behind us and there's a massive ownership group here. She got an almighty roar and I think she deserved it," Coffey said.
"It was her race to win. She was up amongst it doing the work carting the field up and she got the job done, so it was well deserved for her.
"I think the biggest asset she usually has is that she travels into the race a long way and has a little turn-of-foot, but today riding her that little bit closer in the one-one, and having to make a real race of it from the 500 on, that took away the asset she has.
"So she had to win on different circumstances to what she's usually used to and I thought that's what made it a good effort.
"Usually you like to ride her a little bit cold and have her having the last crack but today she was fighting them off.
"Credit to the second horse (Port Philip) as well. He was extremely brave and I thought he was going to run me down.
"It's got great form and is an up-and-coming stayer, but was unlucky to run into a mare at the top of her game at the moment."
Coffey, who often refers to Bendigo as his 'second home', was pinching himself at winning a Cup race which means so much to him for the second year running.
"(I) love Bendigo. Spend a lot of time here. My aunty and uncle live here and have had a lot to do with the Bendigo Jockey Club for a long time, so when I return to Bendigo it feels like home even though Swan Hill is home," he said.
"It's amazing to say I've won two Bendigo Cups and never won a Swan Hill Cup but I won't knock back the Bendigo ones.
"It's bloody great and I'm absolutely rapt. (I) always watched the Bendigo Cup growing up, always nice horses winning it and it is amazing to be in amongst it two years in a row."
Turning his attention to next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup, Coffey said a wet track would be preferable for High Emocean.
"I think we'd need a bit of rain, but if she does get into it she'll have no weight and she tries her absolute rocker out and that's all you can ask for in a racehorse."
The future also looks bright for the runner-up Port Philip.
The Julius Sandhu-trained five-year-old was chasing his fifth straight win and was unlucky to be denied the chance by another stayer on the rise.
Enright could not have been prouder of Wertheimer's effort, coming off a second placing in this month's Horsham Cup and racing at Group level in Victoria for the first time.
"It looked like he hit the front and he just couldn't quite find anymore," he said.
I got pretty excited at the 200, I thought 'he's going to win this'.
"We thought he was a little bit outclassed and that's probably where it ended up.
"But the horse is on an upward spiral and is racing well. We were rapt to run fourth.
"People gave us no hope, but we nearly did the job."
Enright said a tilt at this year's Pakenham Cup in December was a likely future target for Wertheimer.
A solid day for the stable included a third earlier in the program with Whozyadeeler, which came on top of a win at Warracknabeal on Tuesday with Salassi.
