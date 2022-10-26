Bendigo Advertiser
Back-to-back Bendigo Cups for Harry Coffey

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:11am, first published October 26 2022 - 7:00am
Harry Coffey celebrates back-to-back Bendigo Cup wins following a nail-biting win aboard High Emocean in Wednesday's $500,000 Group 3 feature race.

POPULAR Swan Hill jockey Harry Coffey is again the toast of Bendigo after scoring a second straight Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) triumph with his win aboard High Emocean in Wednesday's race.

