The federal budget will deliver a mixed bag for the Bendigo region, with its promised commitment to new regional housing, cheaper childcare, improvements to connectivity, and new training places likely to be broadly welcomed.
However, a lack of regional infrastructure investment in Victoria has been criticised by the Coalition.
Locally, the budget - unveiled in parliament on Tuesday night - delivered on a number of election commitments, according to the member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters.
This includes $1 million to upgrade facilities at North Bendigo Recreation Reserve, $500,000 to create inclusive and female friendly facilities at Golden Square Oval and $460,000 to transform Huntly Junior Oval at Strauch Reserve.
Particularly significant for Bendigo was its inclusion "on the list" of areas to benefit from a significant spend on improving connectivity and mobile phone reception in the regions.
PUMP (Peri-Urban Mobile Program) will provides funding to improve mobile connectivity in bushfire priority areas, and the On Farm connectivity program will enable more farmers to take advantage of connected machinery and sensor technology.
"Poor mobile phone and internet connection is an issue raised with me frequently in the electorate, and I'm really proud that in our first budget we're acting to improve it," Ms Chesters told the Advertiser.
According to Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, NBN investments of $2.4b to extend fibre access and $1.2b for a 'better connectivity for regional and rural Australia plan' would enable an additional 660,000 regional homes and businesses that currently rely on copper wire connections to access faster broadband speeds.
Ms Chesters described the budget as a "family friendly" one that would "make a real difference to household budgets for thousands of central Victorians".
The local member said 4800 local families in her electorate were among 1.26 million families around Australia who would benefit from its $4.7 billion four-year childcare initiative, which will see subsidy rates increase by 90 per cent from the middle of next year.
Initiatives to reduce the cost of medications on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, fund additional university and fee-free TAFE places and extend paid parental leave for families would make significant contributions to easing households' cost-of-living pressures, Ms Chesters said.
Australia's peak body for low-income households, National Shelter, has cautiously welcomed the government's plan to tackle housing affordability and supply problems by building a million "well located" homes by the end of the decade.
This will start in mid-2024, which according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers, would be prioritised in regional areas and close to job opportunities.
The government committed $350 million over five years in the budget for the construction of 10,000 affordable houses, with states and territory partners in its 'housing accord' to deliver another 10,000.
These dwellings are in addition to 30,000 new social and affordable housing properties promised before the May election from a $10b Housing Australia Future Fund.
However, the budget contained no relief on the more immediate costs of interest rates or energy prices.
La Trobe University Associate Professor in economics Buly Cardak said increased government revenue from high iron ore and commodity prices hadn't been "given back to people" .
"That's left some people disappointed because they'd like to see more spending to help with costs," he said.
But Dr Cardak believed a focus on mechanisms, such as training, to improve productivity was positive.
"We're in a difficult situation so they want to kickstart that," he said.
"That's a good thing because if the government is spending money on something and it grows productivity, that will grow incomes and wealth and revenues in the future for the government.
"And I think being wary of just handing out tax cuts or money is also good because while everyone wants more money to be able to pay their bills.
"The flipside of that is it's just going to perpetuate or postpone this inflationary problem."
The opposition slammed the government's lack of regional infrastructure investment in Victoria, and the axing of the Coalition's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF), under which the City of Greater Bendigo hoped to secure $10 million for the redevelopment of the Bendigo Art Gallery.
The BBRF will be replaced by two other regionally-focused grant funds.
According to Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson, the abolition of the fund was evidence of Labor's "continuing ... vendetta against rural and regional Australia".
Ms Henderson said nearly 90 per cent of infrastructure spending in Victoria ($2.2 billion) was directed to Melbourne's suburban rail loop.
The Federal Member for Mallee, Anne Webster, also criticised the closure of the fund, accusing the government of "disingenuously smear[ing] vital funding to local councils and our communities as pork-barrelling".
