Budget funding for connectivity, childcare, training and housing set to benefit region

Updated October 26 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has described the federal budget as "family friendly". Picture by Darren Howe.

The federal budget will deliver a mixed bag for the Bendigo region, with its promised commitment to new regional housing, cheaper childcare, improvements to connectivity, and new training places likely to be broadly welcomed.

