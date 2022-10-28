Revamped shooting technique powers Spirit's Froling for 2022/23 WNBL season

After overcoming a wrist injury, Bendigo Spirit forward Alica Froling is back at her best and ready to get the 2022/23 WNBL season underway.
Back in 2019 the 26-year-old Townsville native was hampered by a wrist injury which subsequently required surgery - to make matters worse it was on her right shooting hand.
After undergoing surgery back in 2020 she was left with no choice but to switch up her shooting technique to ensure she could get back to her best on court.
Since then she had another season with the Spirit (2020/21) where she said she wasn't playing at her potential, followed by a stint with Canberra in 2021/22.
After plenty of hard work developing a new shooting technique which saw her average 22 points per game this year in the NBL1 with the Knox Raiders and also take out the league MVP.
"My injury still bothers me but I've changed up my shooting hand which has freed up my entire game," Froling said.
"I had to adjust and adapt but now I feel very confident shooting with my left hand."
While at the Raiders Froling was guided by Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama which she said paved the way for a smooth transition into this year's WNBL season that was officially launched on Wednesday.
"It was really beneficial to have Kennedy as coach of the Raiders as I feel it's all just carried over into this season," Froling said.
"We've had an incredible pre-season with plenty of games and we're all excited to compete against Canberra next week."
Spirit's pre-season included several games against New Zealand's national women's team, Southside Flyers and the Melbourne Boomers.
Most recently last weekend the Spirit played a pair of games starting on Saturday with the Flyers which they won by 10 points after overcoming a 10-point deficit at half-time, final scores 77-67.
They were straight back on court the next day for the clash against NZ which they won by 24 points, final scores 79-55.
With Spirit veterans Kelly Wilson and Kelsey Griffin on the roster, in addition to 2021/22 WNBL MVP Anneli Maley and a host of other stars in the mix, Froling said the entire team was ready to get the season going.
"We've had the hub season (2020/21), and then last year was still quite messed around by COVID so everyone within the entire league is excited for the year," she said.
The Spirit's season gets underway next Friday with the opener against Froling's old team in Canberra which features Jade Melbourne, Brittany Smart, Gemma Potter and Shaneice Swain.
"They also have a really good group of players but ahead of the game our focus is on ourselves," Froling said.
"Our goal is to do what we know we do well and play the game the way we want it to be played."
After Canberra the Spirit will be heading straight to Bendigo for their first home game of the season on Sunday November 6 against the Perth Lynx.
"We want to get the whole Bendigo community behind us," Froling said.
"Hopefully the first home game will be a good starting point for us to build even more success throughout the season."
