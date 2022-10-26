Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Cup draws more than 5000 to its first event in three years

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Carty. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Racecourse was full of colour and lively excitement for the first time in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.