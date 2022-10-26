The Bendigo Racecourse was full of colour and lively excitement for the first time in three years.
Crowds gathered trackside to enjoy the Bendigo Cup, an event organisers and race-goers were all able to enjoy.
Guests travelled from across the state and beyond, despite the rain clouds threatening to soak the grass.
Maldon's Fiona Stewart was a new-comer to the Bendigo race scene, but said she hadn't been disappointed.
"We were a bit worried about the weather, but it was definitely worth the drive," she said.
"I have a friend who will be taking part in Fashions on the Field, so that's very exciting."
Seasoned race-goer Michael Simmonds was keen to get back to the track after the three years.
"It's just a really special occasion," he said.
His partner Annie Griffiths was thankful to escape the wet landscape of Echuca to take in the day.
"It's such a lovely day out," she said.
"It's absolutely wonderful."
There was plenty there for everyone, including food vans, betting station, marquees and of course the Bendigo Marketplace Fashions on the Field.
Bendigo Jockey Club acting chief executive Sue Opie said while it was hard to guess the crowd size, she said the weather thankfully hadn't deterred them.
"It's been a great day and it's so great to have people back on track after three long years," she said.
"I think we had about 5000 people here in the early afternoon, but more might come in before the cup later on.
"It's been tough not having this fun and excitement, but the track's back."
The track was sitting at a heavy 10 in the early afternoon, but Ms Opie said it would take a lot more to call off the cup.
"We've had to move a few marquees around because the grass is very soft under foot," she said.
"Because of the rain and the water table being so high, there's no where for the water to go, but that's why I encouraged sensible footwear for everyone."
Ms Opie said she hoped for a local winner, but this tip was before Harry Coffee rode High Emocean to victory in the Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup.
"We haven't had a local win the cup since 2018, it certainly would mean a lot," she said.
"The Bendigo Cup is such a special moment in our racing calendar and to see one of the trainers that works here every morning would be sensational."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
