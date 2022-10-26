Bendigo Advertiser
RDAA welcomes promised budget measures to help address rural health worker crisis

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 26 2022 - 4:00am
President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia Dr Megan Belot, welcomed the budget's $185.3m rural workforce package to recruit, support and retain more doctors and allied health workers in regional and rural communities.

The Rural Doctors Association of Australia has welcomed significant funding for measures to boost the rural medical workforce, announced in the federal budget on Tuesday night.

