The Rural Doctors Association of Australia has welcomed significant funding for measures to boost the rural medical workforce, announced in the federal budget on Tuesday night.
However, the association warned a new funding model was needed in the longer term to ensure rural and remote communities could continue to access doctors.
The association also sounded a note of caution on possible doctor losses in the regions as a result of the government's rollout of 50 Medicare urgent care clinics - a key feature of its health agenda.
In its first budget since winning the election in May this year, the federal government announced a $185.3m rural workforce package would support more doctors and allied health professionals to work in regional and rural communities and improve treatment and care for patients.
Gannawarra Shire-based RDAA president Dr Megan Belot commended the government on fulfilling its election commitment to help address critical shortages in the health and aged care workforce, particularly in rural and remote communities.
Among the budget's "innovative employment and support initiatives for young doctors" was $74.1m for incentive payments of up to $10,500 to GPs and rural generalists with advanced clinical skills who practice in rural and remote communities.
Dr Belot said the increased workforce incentive program loadings would "recognise [rural and remote doctors'] quality general practice care, and extended scope of service".
An allocation of $8.4 million over three years from 2023-24 would provide 15 additional hospital-based training posts a year for rural generalist doctors and GPs to train in obstetrics, anaesthetics, surgery, mental health, palliative care and paediatrics.
There was also funding to increase places in the John Flynn Prevocational Doctor Program, which would increase the number of junior doctors getting rural experience through "rural rotations" from 800 to 1000 each year.
Other "innovative employment and support initiatives for young doctors" would make it easier and more appealing for young doctors to train as GPs or rural generalist doctors, Dr Belot said.
"In the medium term, however, a new funding model will be needed to ensure Australians living in rural and remote communities can continue to access a doctor in their local community," she said.
The RDAA president said the association would look to the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce, chaired by the Federal Minister for Health Mark Butler, "to ensure rural is not forgotten in the work the taskforce is undertaking".
The RDAA also welcomed the budget's investment in providing GPs with one-off grants of up to $50,000 for innovation, training, equipment and minor capital works, the delivery of cheaper medicines by reducing the amount patients pay for medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, and new and expanded listings on the Medicare Benefits Schedule.
Investment to expand First Nations healthcare services nationwide, including training up to 500 First Nations health workers was also a positive development, it said.
However, Dr Belot expressed concern the planned Medicare Urgent Care Clinics could "pull doctors from rural towns to staff them" where they were located in metropolitan areas.
