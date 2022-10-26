Newsagents frantically busy ahead of Thursday's record $160 million Powerball draw

TALK of lucky numbers has been constant in Bill Roberts' store this week.
The Golden Square Newsagency owner has seen a busy week and is expecting a frantic Thursday as people come in to buy tickets in Thursday night's $160 million Powerball draw.
Setting a new jackpot record, the $160 million draw has provided an atmosphere of excitement in Mr Roberts' newsagency.
"There certainly has been a lot of interest from a lot of people," he said. "Some people who have never bought a lottery ticket have come in already.
"Business has been three times busier than usual and I expect it to be frantic on Thursday.
"It certainly creates an atmosphere. One of the main things I think happens is a lot of people in workplaces or and other clubs pool a bit of money - whether it is five or 10 dollars - and put in for a number of tickets."
The Golden Square Newsagency has proved a lucky spot for winners over the year.
"We have sold a few division 1 winners here," Mr Robert said. "The shop itself has sold around 30 winning tickets over the years.
"The last one was a $20 million Oz Lotto win last year. That was the one where there was a hunt for the unregistered ticket. It went on for some time.
"When you sell a winning ticket there's two argument people have - some say it's the lucky shop and others say we've had our luck."
Mr Roberts said the winning ticket would come down to luck but that some people were resolute in what numbers they played.
"Some people just do quick picks and then there are those that use birthdays and other significant numbers.
"But it is all luck. One line of numbers is going to win it."
The $160 million Powerball draw (draw 1380) will take place on Thursday, October 27.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
