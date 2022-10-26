When Trish and John Randles built their house 32 years ago in Strathdale, they had a vision to make it as energy efficient as possible.
Now they've achieved their dream with a totally electric-run house, which they'll display at Bendigo Sustainability Group's online Sustainable House Day on Sunday.
Ms Randles said it all started by making sure the house was positioned to make use of as much sunlight as possible.
"The block we bought we made sure we could sight the house so the long edge was facing north to take advantage of passive solar energy benefits," she said.
"The sun comes in during the winter onto slate floors at that side of the house, the slate warms up during the day and releases the heat throughout the colder parts of the night."
Technological advancements over the last two decades have led to the couple installing solar panels, a Tesla battery and car and replacing all gas appliances with electric ones.
"(We wanted to) start to get rid of our fossil fuel usage within our household," Ms Randles said.
"We got rid of the gas hot water service and put a heat pump in for that, and we've just got rid of our gas stove so we're completely electrified now."
While Ms Randles said the project took a lot of time and money, the couple was seeing the benefits with a cheaper electricity bill and no gas bill.
The former Bendigo Senior Secondary College teacher said she was passionate about showing people how having a totally electric and efficient house is possible.
Bendigo Sustainable House Day is is an online event being held on Sunday, October 30 from 10am to 4pm.
It will showcase nine new builds and renovation projects, as well as information sessions on gardening and solar energy.
Ms Randles said she was excited to show off her and her partner's project.
"I love showing people how things work," she said. "If they can see that this whole concept works, they might start thinking about it, talking about it, and eventually adopting it themselves."
Tickets to the event are $11.64 or $8.47 for BSG members and concessions. Click here for tickets.
