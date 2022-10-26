Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Cup 2022: Get the latest racing, fashion and more right here

By The Bendigo Advertiser
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:43am, first published 1:00am
KIERAN'S PREDICTIONS: RACE SEVEN

  • 3. Zoumon
  • 2. Play On Words
  • 5 Water Into Wine

BACK-TO-BACK WINS FOR HARRY COFFEY AS HIGH EMOCIEAN SALUTES

Jockey Harry Coffey has won a second Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup in a row, saluting aboard High Emocean in this afternoon's 2400m feature race.

