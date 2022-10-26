TWO Bendigo TAFE building design students have taken home three national design awards for their excellent digital presentation skills and response to a design brief.
Bendigo TAFE student John Quinlan, 36, was recognised in two categories and took home awards for Best Response to a Design Brief by Building Design Student and Best Digital Presentation.
It is the second year in a row that Bendigo TAFE students have won these Design Matters National Student Design Awards awards.
Mr Quinlan said the inspirations behind his winning designs were sustainability and Indigenous culture.
"I chose locally sourced materials that achieved a high degree of sustainability and resonated with the natural environment and the surrounding historical buildings," Mr Quinlan said.
"I also wanted to incorporate a structural, foundational element that paid tribute to the traditional landowners, demonstrated through the Indigenous sandstone columns," he said.
"This idea was prompted by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright's use of concrete blocks in The Ennis House (located in the United States)."
The annual Design Matters National Student Design Awards provide building designers and interior designers across Australia the opportunity to showcase their design skills, and compete in a variety of individual and group categories.
Fellow Bendigo TAFE student Aaron Arbuckle achieved the Best Response to a Design Brief by Building Design Student (Commendation) award.
Mr Quinlan and Mr Arbuckle both study the Advanced Diploma of Building Design (Architectural).
Mr Quinlan previously worked in fitness, personal training, and information technology.
The multi award winner, who now works as an architectural technician at Y2 Architecture, said a home extension project he was involved in sparked his interest in the field.
"I'm inherently creative and love drawing, and I've always had an interest in architecture," Mr Quinlan said.
"I designed my home extension before sending it to our builder to be drafted for town planning," he said."The whole process fascinated me and prompted me to pursue a new career direction."
Mr Quinlan said he aspires to become a fully qualified and registered architect with a master's degree.
The aspiring architect thanked his teachers Brian Stratford, Sonia Vescovi, Ange McLean and Mick Fry who he said supported him.
Mr Quinlan said their strong mentorship encouraged growth and creative ideas, and helped him work through challenges.
"Our class was an amazing group that supported one another, always made each other laugh, and made for the best company you could hope for in a tertiary school environment," he said.
Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain said the achievements of both winners was a reflection of their individual talent and expertise.
"We are very proud of John and Aaron's achievements at the prestigious Design Matters National Student Design Awards," Ms Curtain said.
