2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: KANGAROO FLAT

KANGAROO Flat has welcomed a pair of English imports as it strives to get back among the contenders in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.
The Roos made the grand final in 2020-21 where they were beaten by Strathdale-Maristians, but were the big sliders of the competition last season when they fell to sixth on the back of a poor start when they lost their first four games.
This season has seen a change in leadership at the club, with all-rounder Jake Klemm taking over the first XI captaincy from Chris Barber, while fellow all-rounder Brent Hamblin is the new coach.
The two notable inclusions for the Roos are the English duo of Jack Rutherford and Daniel Pratt.
"Jack is a top-order batsman; he's a really classy right-hander and I think the Australian wickets with a bit of bounce will help him out a bit," Hamblin said.
"And Daniel is an all-rounder. He's a tall right-arm quick and bats in the middle order. He has been getting a lot of bounce in the nets, so I think there will be times throughout the season he will get his chance with the new Kookaburra ball.
"This is both their first time in Australia... Daniel's uncle is Gary Pratt, who ran Ricky Ponting out in the 2005 Ashes, so he has been copping a bit of stick about that.
"Both lads have fitted in really well with the group and are helping to coach a couple of junior sides, which is awesome."
The main departure from the Roos' first XI side of last season is batsman Matt Dwyer, who has headed back to Sedgwick.
As has long been the case with the Roos, the bowling department again looks a handful with four options to take the new ball - Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, veteran Adam Burns and recruit Pratt.
There's also the dual spin options of skipper Jake Klemm and the leggies of vice-captain Chris Barber.
With the bat it's likely to be the Barber brothers - Daniel and Chris opening - Jake Klemm at No.3, Rutherford at No.4, Dylan Klemm at No.5, Pratt at No.6 and a combination of keeper Campbell Smith, Hamblin and Burns filling positions seven to nine in what is a line-up that has plenty of depth.
"We lost a lot of close games last year and we've focused a lot in the pre-season on our fielding... in two-day cricket if you drop a chance early it can become a long day if a bloke goes on and gets a big score," Hamblin said.
"Our bowling has been our strength for a long time, but we did make a lot of scores over 200 in the one-day season last year; we showed we can bat well when we put our mind to it, so it's a matter of executing .
"I think there's some real hunger in the side. To be honest, we probably didn't work quite as hard as we should have last season coming off the grand final the year before. A real focus for us this year is getting off to a great start."
Hamblin is confident Jake Klemm will revel in his role as captain of the Roos' first XI for the first time.
"His game awareness is really good. He has done the Twenty20 captaincy the past couple of years and showed he analyses the game really well," Hamblin said.
"He's going to be a good leader for us and I think having that extra responsibility will also help him to continue to improve as a batsman.
"Jake taking over will allow Chris (Barber) to put more time back into this bowling and he will still have a big role to play as vice-captain."
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v Strathdale (a).
Match abandoned.
............................................
ROUND 2
October 29
v Sandhurst (h).
Match abandoned.
............................................
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v Strathfieldsaye (h).
............................................
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v Golden Square (h).
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Eaglehawk (a).
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Bendigo United (a).
............................................
ROUND 7
January 7
v Sandhurst (a).
............................................
ROUND 8
January 14
v Strathdale (h).
............................................
ROUND 9
January 21
v Strathfieldsaye (a).
............................................
ROUND 10
January 28
v White Hills (h).
............................................
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v White Hills (a).
............................................
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v Huntly North (h).
............................................
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Bendigo (h).
............................................
Finished - 6th.
Record - 7-9.
Bat - 5th. Ball - 9th.
............................................
Leading run-scorers:
433 - Dylan Klemm.
379 - Daniel Barber.
367 - Jake Klemm.
348 - Brent Hamblin.
218 - Chris Barber.
............................................
Leading wicket-takers:
30 - Brent Hamblin.
19 - Kenny Beith.
17 - Dylan Klemm.
16 - Adam Burns.
6 - Cameron Salmon.
............................................
Leading MVP points:
1038 - Brent Hamblin.
883 - Dylan Klemm.
581 - Adam Burns.
547 - Jake Klemm.
425 - Kenny Beith.
