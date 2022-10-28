Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: KANGAROO FLAT

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:32am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: KANGAROO FLAT

KANGAROO Flat has welcomed a pair of English imports as it strives to get back among the contenders in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.