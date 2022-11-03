2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: WHITE HILLS

ONE of the most frequently asked questions surrounding White Hills in the lead-up to the Bendigo District Cricket Association season has surrounded the availability of co-coaches Rhys Irwin and Brayden Stepien.
Both are nursing nasty football injuries that will keep them sidelined for most likely at least the first half of the season.
For Irwin, it's a broken collarbone and AC joint damage and for Stepien it's a broken arm in what's a double blow given the impact both players have the capacity to impose.
Stepien, who broke his left humerus playing for Bridgewater in August that required two plates and more than 15 screws, is back at White Hills from Premier Cricket club Carlton and those who have followed the BDCA for a while now need no reminding of the explosive power hitting the left-hander possesses.
And Irwin's injury robs the Demons - at least for the first portion of the season - of a key component with both bat and ball.
"At this stage I'm a bit up in the air as to when I'll start playing; it will just depend on how my rehab goes and Steppo is hoping to target January or February," Irwin said.
"But again, that just depends on how his rehab goes given his injury is probably a bit worse that mine."
At this stage I'm a bit up in the air as to when I'll start playing; it will just depend on how my rehab goes and Steppo is hoping to target January or February- Rhys Irwin
Irwin anticipates his initial return will be purely as a batsman before he hopes to be able to join the Demons' bowling unit in the back end of the season.
Given the injuries to Stepien and Irwin, the Demons - who have missed the finals the past two seasons - do have several recruits who can come in and fill the batting and bowling voids while they are sidelined.
The most notable of the Demons' signings is hard hitting South African opening batsman Wian Van Zyl.
Van Zyl has previously played in the Murray Valley Cricket Association where he made headlines in October of 2018 when he smashed 274 (25 fours, 15 sixes) for Cobram in a 45-over game against Tocumwal.
Van Zyl also cracked a ton (125) in Murray Valley's win over Gisborne in the division one final of Bendigo Country Week in 2020.
"He has obviously shown he's a very handy opening batsman; he goes hard and also bowls some fairly handy medium pace," Irwin said.
"He hasn't been out to Australia for a couple of years because of COVID, so we're really excited to have him."
When he does make his return to the field, the prospect of Stepien opening the batting with Van Zyl shapes as must-watch viewing given the batting fireworks that will be on show.
With the ball the Demons have young quick Reilley Porter crossing over from Sandhurst as a new addition.
"He's a right-armer, good height and is fairly sharp and I think he will help fill that void with me being out for a while," Irwin said.
"We haven't had a lot of options with our pace bowling over the past few years, so it's great having Reilley on board.
"We've also got Brodie McRae coming back to play with us. He reached out to the club and was keen to come back, so he'll come in as our wicket-keeper and bat in the middle-order.
"We've also got Ben Irvine, who has played at Yarrawonga and has come to Bendigo for university.
"He has opened the batting in the A grade at Yarrawonga previously and is a talented all-round cricketer."
At full strength the Demons look to have a potent batting line-up with Stepien, Van Zyl, Irvine, Irwin, the evergreen Gavin Bowles, skipper Mitch Winter-Irving, Caleb Barras, Ollie Geary and McRae - but the question remains just when that full strength unit will be available?
"We'd obviously like to be a side that can qualify reasonably comfortably for finals... the past few times we've played finals it has come down to the last game and we've just scraped in," Irwin said.
"We want to get some early wins on the board to give ourselves the best chance of playing finals more comfortably and I think with the side we've put together we've got the talent that can go deep."
ROUND 1
November 5
v Bendigo (h)
............................................
ROUND 2
November 12
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
............................................
ROUND 3
November 19
v Huntly North (h)
............................................
ROUND 4
November 26
v Bendigo United (a)
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3
v Sandhurst (h)
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10
v Strathdale (a)
............................................
ROUND 7
December 17
v Kangaroo Flat (h)
............................................
ROUND 8
January 7
v Golden Square (a)
............................................
ROUND 9
January 14
v Eaglehawk (h)
............................................
ROUND 10
January 21
v Bendigo (a)
............................................
ROUND 11
January 28
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
............................................
ROUND 12
February 4
v Huntly North (a)
............................................
ROUND 13
February 11
v Bendigo United (h)
............................................
ROUND 14
February 18
v Sandhurst (a)
............................................
ROUND 15
February 25
v Strathdale (h)
............................................
ROUND 16
March 4
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
............................................
ROUND 17
March 11
v Golden Square (h)
Finished - 9th.
Record - 3-13.
Bat - 9th. Ball - 8th.
............................................
Leading run-scorers:
446 - Gavin Bowles
357 - Ollie Geary
327 - Rhys Irwin
252 - Mitch Winter-Irving
............................................
Leading wicket-takers:
24 - Rhys Irwin
23 - Linc Jacobs
17 - Nick Wallace
15 - Mitch Winter-Irving
............................................
Leading MVP points:
847 - Rhys Irwin
632 - Mitch Winter-Irving
591 - Gavin Bowles
556 - Linc Jacobs
