Rebecca Barnett is the proud new owner of the 168 year old Maldon Bakery

By Petula Bowa
Updated October 29 2022 - 4:46am, first published 1:00am
Rebecca Barnett is now running the show at the iconic Maldon Bakery, and she's ready to restore the iconic spot to it's former glory through old traditional baking techniques and good quality ingredients.

