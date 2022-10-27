2022-23 club-by-club BDCA season preview: BENDIGO UNITED

COMING off a year of major improvement, Bendigo United will be aiming to further consolidate in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this season.
Although, the Redbacks will likely have to do it without their captain, star all-rounder and reigning joint BDCA Cricketer of the Year Clayton Holmes until the new year.
Holmes is currently sidelined as he rehabilitates his shoulder following the football season with Eaglehawk.
With Holmes out of action Jake Thrum will step up to captain the Redbacks.
"I'm feeling pretty good at the moment, but I've just got to keep working on my rehab and, hopefully, I'll be back playing around that first game after Christmas," Holmes said this week.
"At this stage when I do come back it will be just as a batsman... I'm getting too many injuries now, so I think my bowling days are now behind me."
As well as Holmes sidelined early, keeper-batsman Steve Barrett will miss the first part of the season while overseas, while class batsman Zane Keighran has departed for Premier Cricket after one season at Harry Trott Oval.
Following four years of rebuilding, which included three wooden spoons, the Redbacks again emerged as a side to be reckoned with last season, finishing third after losing the preliminary final to Strathdale-Maristians by five wickets.
Joining the Redbacks this season are Sam Langley from Cooma and Marcus Mangiamelli from Woorinen.
"Sam is a tall opening bowler and should be a really good pick-up for us being in the same age demographic as a lot of the guys," Holmes said.
"He should be able to bowl some long spells for us in the two-day format and he's fairly handy with the bat in the middle to late order.
"And Marcus won the league medal in the Swan Hill District Cricket Association last season. He's down here at university and has jumped on board and will give us some batting depth with his ability to bat anywhere in the top to middle order.
"And he also bowls some handy left-arm off-spin.
"Sam and Marcus will be a couple of good recruits and then we'll be looking to continue to develop our younger kids.
"We've got young Henry Edwards (leg-spinner) who played the bulk of last season in the A grade, Will Pinniger will start in the ones as a batsmen in our top five and is ready to take the next step after playing a couple of games in the ones last year.
"And Tobie Travaglia is another young player who played some games in the ones last season who is a really exciting young player."
Holmes is confident his Redbacks have enough class and experience to build on the foundations laid in recent years to be a genuine contender this season.
At full strength the Redbacks' batting unit will likely revolve around Holmes, Tom Starr, Riley Treloar, Mangiamelli, Harry Donegan, Jake Thrum and Barrett, with the emerging Will Pinniger to get his opportunity.
The bowling will be spearheaded by Langley and Miggy Podosky surrounded by a host of spinners - Jake and Will Thrum, who last season combined for 61 wickets, Henry Edwards and Mangiamelli.
"I'm confident we have the talent and experience to be a competitive side again," Holmes said.
"With the two-day games coming back it will be good for our players to get a bit more opportunity with bat and ball."
ROUND 1
October 8-15
v Eaglehawk (h).
Match abandoned.
............................................
ROUND 2
October 29
v Golden Square (a).
............................................
ROUND 3
November 5-12
v Bendigo (a).
............................................
ROUND 4
November 19-26
v White Hills (h).
............................................
ROUND 5
December 3-4
v Huntly North (a).
............................................
ROUND 6
December 10-17
v Kangaroo Flat (h).
............................................
ROUND 7
January 7
v Golden Square (h).
............................................
ROUND 8
January 14
v Eaglehawk (a).
............................................
ROUND 9
January 21
v Bendigo (h).
............................................
ROUND 10
January 28
v Sandhurst (h).
............................................
ROUND 11
February 4-5
v Sandhurst (a).
............................................
ROUND 12
February 11-18
v Strathdale (h).
............................................
ROUND 13
February 25-26
v Strathfieldsaye (a).
............................................
Finished - 3rd.
Record - 11-6-1.
Bat - 2nd Ball - 2nd
............................................
Leading run-scorers:
757 - Clayton Holmes
415 - Zane Keighran
391 - Riley Treloar
360 - Tom Starr
300 - Harry Donegan
............................................
Leading wicket-takers:
35 - Will Thrum
26 - Jake Thrum
15 - Clayton Holmes
14 - Henry Edwards
12 - Zane Keighran
............................................
Leading MVP points:
1232 - Clayton Holmes
852 - Will Thrum
849 - Jake Thrum
770 - Zane Keighran
547 - Steve Barrett
